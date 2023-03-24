With 50% to 60% of the cases on his calendar being litigated without attorneys, clarity can be hard to come by. "Lots of times it can be frustrating because you want to tell them what to do," he acknowledged. "They might not know the law, yet they are expected to follow the rules in the courtroom like everyone else." All he can do is steer them to resources where they might find help.
You just read:
Judicial Profile: San Diego County Judge Victor Manuel Torres
