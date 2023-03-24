Hypersat Selected by National Reconnaissance Office for Contract Award

Hypersat LLC, an earth observation satellite and analytics company, today announced that the National Reconnaissance Office (NRO) has selected Hypersat for an award under the Commercial Hyperspectral Capabilities for the Strategic Commercial Enhancements.

MCLEAN, Va., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Under this contract, Hypersat will provide information on satellite tasking and the collection, processing, and distribution of hyperspectral satellite imagery. This contract represents another step in the U.S. government's commitment to the commercial remote sensing sector and the capabilities and value it provides.

"Hypersat is very proud to have been selected and looks forward to working with the NRO and its mission partners", said Derek Woods, CEO of Hypersat. "We appreciate the support the NRO has shown the commercial satellite sector and believe commercial satellite imagery can play an important role in assisting the U.S. government missions." Hypersat joins a handful of other NRO commercial remote sensing providers whose capabilities complement national systems and support the diverse and evolving needs of the US national security community.

About Hypersat LLC

Hypersat is a provider of hyperspectral satellite imagery and geospatial solutions. Hyperspectral imagery is of value across numerous fields including: agriculture, forestry, insurance, intelligence, education and finance companies and government agencies. To learn more visit http://www.hypersat.com.

About NRO

The NRO is the leader in developing, acquiring, launching, and operating the nation's

intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance satellites to secure and expand America's advantage in space. The NRO is building a diversified and resilient architecture of spacecraft and ground systems designed to meet the challenges of a changing space environment by accelerating innovation and leveraging strategic partnerships, backed by a diverse and highly skilled workforce. Learn more at NRO.gov

Media Contact

Derek Woods, Hypersat, 1 2392857099, derek.woods@hypersat.com, www.hypersat.com

SOURCE Hypersat