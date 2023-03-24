5G PCB Market Demand will reach a value of US$ 56.8 Billion by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 14.4% | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global 5G PCB Market size stood at US$ 16.9 Bn in 2022, and the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 56.8 Bn by 2031. Industry growth is projected at a CAGR of 14.4% between 2023 and 2031.



Commercialization of 5G is likely to propel the 5G PCB Market in the next few years. Growth of various end-use sectors including industrial, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive is expected to raise the market share for 5G PCB. A few of the major factors/causes supporting the growth of the global market include the increase in demand for connected devices such as tablets and smartphones, automotive electronics, and communication systems.

Rise in demand for high-performance HDI PCBs and the introduction of novel substrate materials are two key 5G PCB Market trends. Rise in demand for low-latency and high-speed applications is anticipated to favor business growth from 2023 to 2031. However, a rise in component complexities is anticipated to impede growth to some extent in the near future.

In comparison to 4G and 3G systems, 5G systems operate at higher frequencies. Electronic devices are, therefore, able to handle higher frequencies and digital data rates. Rollout of 5G technology across key infrastructure components including base stations, servers, and carrier networks uses next generation sophisticated printed circuit boards (PCBs).

Sub-6 Band and mmWave frequencies are used for 5G technology. For printed circuit boards, this results in new demands and difficulties. Antennas are only one instance of the complicated integration of various components required for 5G.

Get a holistic overview of the market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample.

Market Snapshot:

Market Revenue USD 16.9 Bn Estimated Value USD 56.8 Bn Growth Rate - CAGR 14.4% Forecast Period 2022–2031 No. of Pages 166 Pages Market Segmentation By PCB Type, Substrate, and End-use Industry Regions Covered North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa Format Electronic (PDF) + Excel

Key Findings of Market Report

A major technology for 5G networks that enables minimal latency and high-speed data transmission is the 5G antenna array. Antenna arrays use multiple types of antennas that are positioned in a certain manner to allow concurrent communication with a number of devices and boost network capacity. Beamforming is a method used by 5G antenna arrays to enhance network performance and reduce interference. An increase in preference for 5G PCB antennas in antenna arrays would support market development.

Around one-fifth of all electronic goods produced worldwide, including fixed and mobile devices as well as their supporting infrastructure, come from the communications industry. The expansion of the mobile device industry has increased the demand for rigid-flexible, flexible, and rigid substrates. For wireless networks, transmission networks, and data communication, PCBs are largely utilized in electrical devices in the communication industry. High speed and frequency of the 5G base station necessitates usage of millimeter waves with wider bandwidths and higher frequencies. Expansion of 5G electronic products and 5G base stations is estimated to boost the demand for PCBs.

Global 5G PCB Market: Regional Landscape

Based on region, Asia Pacific is expected to hold the largest share of the global 5G PCB Market. The market in the region is driven by expansion in the automotive and consumer electronics sectors. Rapid expansion of data centre and cloud enterprises is projected to fuel industry growth in the region. The PCB industry is expected to grow in Asia Pacific due to rising usage of cutting-edge technologies such as big data, AIoT, HPC, and 5Gi in the region

Grow your profit margin with Transparency Market Research – Buy the Report!

Global 5G PCB Market: Growth Drivers

With the development of 5G technology, advanced HDI (High-density Interconnect) PCBs using mSAP (modified Semi-Additive Process) technology are gaining increasing significance. In addition to having the capacity to manage high frequencies and fast data transfer, these PCBs offer outstanding performance and dependability. Better thermal management is another benefit of modern HDI PCBs featuring mSAP technology, which is crucial for dealing with the heat produced by high-speed data transfer. Enhanced signal integrity, improved power distribution, and less electromagnetic interference (EMI) are further benefits of employing modern HDI boards with mSAP technology in 5G applications. Use of HDI PCBs is expected to increase, as 5G becomes commercially viable.

Specialized PCBs are needed for 5G end devices to handle their low-latency, high-bandwidth, and high-frequency demands. Electronic gadgets have PCBs as essential parts. Compared to earlier wireless technology generations, 5G runs at substantially higher frequencies. Thus, in order to accommodate higher frequency signals and minimise signal loss, better PCB materials and production processes are needed, which is expected to drive market demand for 5G PCB

Global 5G PCB Market: Key Players

Some of the key players in the global 5G PCB Market are as follows

WUS Printed Circuit Co., Ltd.

Lexington Europe GmbH

Panasonic Industry Co., Ltd.

Compeq Manufacturing Co., Ltd.

Zhen Ding Technology Holding Limited

TTM Technologies Inc

Expand operations in the future – To get requisite details, Ask for a Custom Report.



Global 5G PCB Market: Segmentation

PCB Type

Single-sided

Double-sided

Multi-layered

High-density Interconnect (HDI)

Others



Substrate

Rigid

Flexible

Rigid-flexible



End-use Industry

Automotive

Telecommunication

Consumer Electronics

Industrial

Others



Regions

North America

Europe

Asia Pacific

Middle East & Africa

Latin America



About Transparency Market Research

Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.

Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.

Contact:

Nikhil Sawlani

Transparency Market Research Inc.

CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,

1000 N. West Street,

Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA

Tel: +1-518-618-1030

USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453

Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com

Blog: https://tmrblog.com

Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com