5G PCB Market Demand will reach a value of US$ 56.8 Billion by the year 2031 at a CAGR of 14.4% | Transparency Market Research, Inc.

There were 1,866 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,384 in the last 365 days.
Wilmington, Delaware, United States, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Transparency Market Research Inc. – The global 5G PCB Market size stood at US$ 16.9 Bn in 2022, and the market is anticipated to be valued at US$ 56.8 Bn by 2031. Industry growth is projected at a CAGR of 14.4% between 2023 and 2031.
Commercialization of 5G is likely to propel the 5G PCB Market in the next few years. Growth of various end-use sectors including industrial, consumer electronics, telecommunication, and automotive is expected to raise the market share for 5G PCB. A few of the major factors/causes supporting the growth of the global market include the increase in demand for connected devices such as tablets and smartphones, automotive electronics, and communication systems.
Rise in demand for high-performance HDI PCBs and the introduction of novel substrate materials are two key 5G PCB Market trends. Rise in demand for low-latency and high-speed applications is anticipated to favor business growth from 2023 to 2031. However, a rise in component complexities is anticipated to impede growth to some extent in the near future.
In comparison to 4G and 3G systems, 5G systems operate at higher frequencies. Electronic devices are, therefore, able to handle higher frequencies and digital data rates. Rollout of 5G technology across key infrastructure components including base stations, servers, and carrier networks uses next generation sophisticated printed circuit boards (PCBs).
Sub-6 Band and mmWave frequencies are used for 5G technology. For printed circuit boards, this results in new demands and difficulties. Antennas are only one instance of the complicated integration of various components required for 5G.
Get a holistic overview of the market from industry experts to evaluate and develop growth strategies. Download the sample.
Market Snapshot:
|Market Revenue
|USD 16.9 Bn
|Estimated Value
|USD 56.8 Bn
|Growth Rate - CAGR
|14.4%
|Forecast Period
|2022–2031
|No. of Pages
|166 Pages
|Market Segmentation
|By PCB Type, Substrate, and End-use Industry
|Regions Covered
|North America, South America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Middle East & Africa
|Format
|Electronic (PDF) + Excel
Key Findings of Market Report
For wireless networks, transmission networks, and data communication, PCBs are largely utilized in electrical devices in the communication industry. High speed and frequency of the 5G base station necessitates usage of millimeter waves with wider bandwidths and higher frequencies. Expansion of 5G electronic products and 5G base stations is estimated to boost the demand for PCBs.
Global 5G PCB Market: Regional Landscape
Grow your profit margin with Transparency Market Research – Buy the Report!
Global 5G PCB Market: Growth Drivers
Better thermal management is another benefit of modern HDI PCBs featuring mSAP technology, which is crucial for dealing with the heat produced by high-speed data transfer. Enhanced signal integrity, improved power distribution, and less electromagnetic interference (EMI) are further benefits of employing modern HDI boards with mSAP technology in 5G applications. Use of HDI PCBs is expected to increase, as 5G becomes commercially viable.
Global 5G PCB Market: Key Players
Some of the key players in the global 5G PCB Market are as follows
Expand operations in the future – To get requisite details, Ask for a Custom Report.
Global 5G PCB Market: Segmentation
PCB Type
Substrate
End-use Industry
Regions
About Transparency Market Research
Transparency Market Research, a global market research company registered at Wilmington, Delaware, United States, provides custom research and consulting services. Our exclusive blend of quantitative forecasting and trends analysis provides forward-looking insights for thousands of decision makers. Our experienced team of Analysts, Researchers, and Consultants use proprietary data sources and various tools & techniques to gather and analyses information.
Our data repository is continuously updated and revised by a team of research experts, so that it always reflects the latest trends and information. With a broad research and analysis capability, Transparency Market Research employs rigorous primary and secondary research techniques in developing distinctive data sets and research material for business reports.
Contact:
Nikhil Sawlani
Transparency Market Research Inc.
CORPORATE HEADQUARTER DOWNTOWN,
1000 N. West Street,
Suite 1200, Wilmington, Delaware 19801 USA
Tel: +1-518-618-1030
USA – Canada Toll Free: 866-552-3453
Website: https://www.transparencymarketresearch.com
Blog: https://tmrblog.com
Email: sales@transparencymarketresearch.com