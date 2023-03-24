Western Europe OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts 2022-2028: Western European OTT to add $18 Billion in Revenue by 2028

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Western Europe OTT TV and Video Market Forecasts 2022-2028" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

Western European OTT TV episode and movie revenues will reach $45 billion in 2028; up from the $27 billion recorded in 2022. The UK will account for $10 billion in 2028, with Germany at $8 billion and France $7 billion. From the $18 billion additional revenues, the UK will contribute $3.6 billion, Germany $3.6 billion and France $2.3 billion.

AVOD will grow faster than SVOD. AVOD revenues will increase by $10 billion between 2022 and 2028 to reach $16 billion. SVOD revenues will total $24 billion by 2028 - up from $17 billion in 2022.

Country Coverage includes:

Austria

Belgium

Denmark

Finland

France

Germany

Iceland

Ireland

Italy

Luxembourg

Malta

Netherlands

Norway

Portugal

Spain

Sweden

Switzerland

UK

Key Topics Covered:

Published in March 2023, this 146-page PDF and excel report covers movies and TV episodes.

The report comes in two parts:

Insight: Detailed country-by-country analysis in a 90-page PDF document.

Excel workbook covering each year from 2015 to 2028 for 18 countries by household penetration, by SVOD subscribers and by OTT revenues for movies and TV episodes, AVOD revenues by major platform. As well as summary tables by country and by platform. NEW FOR 2023: Filter worksheet - every row on one spreadsheet, allowing for easy comparisons.

Companies Mentioned

All 4

Amazon

Apple TV+

Atresmedia

Atresplayer Prem

Blue+

Britbox

C More

Discovery+

Disney+

France Television

Giga

HBO

ITV

ITVX

Joyn

M6

Magenta TV App

Mediaset Infinity

MiTele Plus

Movies & Series

Movistar+ Lite

MTV

MyCanal

Netflix

NL Ziet

NOS Play

Now/Sky

NPO

OCS

Play Suisse

Paramount+

Premium Plus

Proximus

RAI

RTL+

RTP

Ruutu+

RTVE

Salto

Sky Now TV

Sky Showtime

Sky Ticket

Sky X

SkyShowtime

SIC

Streamz

Talpa

TF1

TIMVision

TVI

TV2 Play

Viacom/My5/Pluto

Viafree

Viaplay

Videoland

VTM Go

Ziggo

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/l3peuc

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com

For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900

U.S. Fax: 646-607-1904

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets