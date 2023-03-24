Money Q Fintech Solutions to Launch Digital Wallet and Remittance Services in Africa

The KrosPayz platform offers secure real-time transaction processing services. KrosPayz provides domestic and international fees, bill payment services, cash transfer services, airtime recharge services, and a QR code payment system. The launch of KrosPayz is expected to revolutionize the digital payment landscape in Africa and enhance the user experience. KrosPayz aims to become the leading digital payment provider in Africa.

Money Q Fintech Solutions has made a significant announcement with the launch of its digital wallet and remittance services in Africa under the brand name KrosPayz. The digital wallet is designed to provide secure real-time transaction processing services, allowing for online payment for transactions and value-added services at the point of sale.

KrosPayz is a platform offering multiple services for Africa's banked and unbanked populations. The company has implemented a system that provides its customers with various cash-in and out channels to fulfill their financial transactions quickly. By providing a platform that facilitates domestic and international payments, KrosPayz is bringing convenience to its users.

Amit Shrimali, Founder & CEO of Money Q, said, "Our mission is to be the leading digital payment provider across African markets. We aim to enhance and provide convenience to the digital experience by facilitating domestic and international payments via KrosPayz."

The digital wallet service can authorize and authenticate payments and facilitate the settlement of funds between financial institutions, merchants, and customers. KrosPayz also offers cash transfer services for local and international transactions, enabling wallet-to-wallet or wallet-to-bank transfers.

In addition, KrosPayz has included bill payment services for domestic and international bills, such as water, electricity, insurance, and others. Customers can also purchase items, withdraw cash from their nearest agent, or transfer funds to their bank account. The platform also provides domestic and international airtime recharge services.

One feature that makes KrosPayz stand out is its QR code payment system. Customers can make payments by scanning a QR code, which is particularly beneficial for merchants who can receive payments quickly and easily from customers without the need for cash or cards.

The launch of KrosPayz will likely revolutionize the digital payment landscape in Africa, making it easier for people to transact safely and securely from their mobile devices. As digital payments are becoming increasingly popular in Africa, KrosPayz is well-positioned to become the region's leading digital payment provider.

Money Q Fintech Solutions has demonstrated its commitment to providing innovative solutions in the financial technology industry. By launching KrosPayz, the company has set a standard for digital payment services in Africa and is poised to take on the challenges in the market. The company expects to provide a high-quality service that will meet the needs of its customers, contributing to the economy's growth.

About the Team

KrosPayz, the recently launched digital wallet and remittance services provider in Africa, is backed by a strong team of professionals.

The team comprises founder and CEO Amit Shrimali, who founded other companies. COO Douglas Musumbu has over 18 years of experience in financial markets. Project manager Moses Nyamwera, a seasoned full-stack developer. Senior developer Abel Noel M'dala has over three years of experience developing high-performance applications. Junior developer Kingston Malisawo, a web-based application development expert and compliance and risk advisor Nilesh, has worked with several banks and financial institutions for over 25 years. IT advisor Akshay, with 17 years of IT experience, and legal advisor Harsh Shah, who has been an in-house legal counsel for over nine years and has been involved in obtaining money transaction licenses for several countries.

