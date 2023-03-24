Chinafy's China Website Optimization and Compatibility Solutions Available on AWS, Alibaba Cloud, and Azure Marketplaces for China

Chinafy, a website optimization and compatibility platform that enables global businesses to expand their online presence in China, has announced the availability of its solution on the AWS, Alibaba Cloud, and Azure marketplaces. This expansion allows businesses to easily access Chinafy's platform on the leading cloud providers, streamlining the onboarding process and providing greater flexibility for businesses seeking to expand their reach in the Chinese market.

The availability of Chinafy's solution on the AWS, Alibaba Cloud, and Azure marketplaces comes at a time when more businesses are seeking to expand or reinvigorate their reach in China with the Chinese borders reopened post-pandemic.

About Chinafy

Chinafy's solution combines website compatibility and optimization expertise with global infrastructure to help businesses overcome the key technical hurdles of website performance in China for international companies.

The platform specializes in optimizing websites for improved delivery in China, including primary and third-party resources, using advanced technologies and best practices in the Chinese market.

Chinafy and Cloud Technology providers as complementary solutions

AWS, Alibaba Cloud, and Azure all offer competitive cloud products related to website performance. This includes but is not limited to content delivery networks (CDNs). A CDN delivers website content from servers that are geographically closer to the user. This helps to reduce latency on primary web resources and improve website loading times for users. However, CDNs - nor related Global Accelerator solutions - are not able to entirely address the challenges of website performance in China, where third party resources nonetheless contribute to a number of speed and functionality issues.

Chinafy, on the other hand, is specifically designed to optimize website resources in China. Chinafy uses advanced technologies and best practices in the Chinese market to ensure that websites perform well and deliver a better user experience to Chinese audiences across both speed, but more importantly, functionality in China. Testimonies and case studies on Chinafy from companies of various industries and sizes cite Chinafy’s ability to bolt onto their existing technical stack - saving them both notable time, resources, and expertise in obtaining verifiable results.

These case studies include references to website optimization solutions and experienced support for popular platforms like Sitecore, WPVIP, Pantheon, WordPress, Adobe Experience Manager, Webflow, and Magento.

Chinafy for AWS, Alibaba Cloud, Azure and more

Businesses already using AWS, Alibaba Cloud, or Azure can continue to use these leading cloud providers while leveraging Chinafy's solutions to more effectively reach Chinese audiences with optimal website performance.

"We're excited to offer our platform on these marketplaces and enable more businesses to expand their online presence in China," said Catherine Tan, CEO of Chinafy. "By making our solution more accessible on the marketplaces of leading cloud providers, we're streamlining the onboarding process for a number of businesses to reach Chinese audiences more effectively."

“With Chinafy, we're able to optimize our performance in and outside of China without compromising content or experience,” said Alice S. H, Vice President Of Business Development from Kane Top Group.

Chinafy's solution on the AWS, Alibaba Cloud, and Azure marketplaces provides a fully-managed cloud infrastructure inclusive of near-China or China content delivery networks (CDN), China website compatibility and optimization solutions, and expertise and support on matters such as ICP consulting. This comprehensive set of features is designed to help businesses overcome the technical and regulatory hurdles of website performance in China.

For websites built with a content management system

Chinafy also offers compatibility and optimization solutions for specifically popular platforms such as Sitecore, Drupal, WPVIP, Pantheon, WordPress, Adobe Experience Manager, Webflow, and Magento. By using both Chinafy's platform-specific solutions in conjunction with the Full Website Acceleration Solution 2.0, businesses can achieve optimal website performance for both Chinese and international audiences without entirely changing their workflows.

Chinafy's platform has already helped numerous companies expand their online presence in China, with testimonies and case studies from companies of various industries and sizes citing Chinafy's ability to bolt onto their existing technical stack and save them both notable time, resources, and expertise in obtaining verifiable results.

The availability of Chinafy's solution on the AWS, Alibaba Cloud, and Azure marketplaces also underscores the company's commitment to helping businesses expand their online presence in China in a responsible and sustainable way.

It is important to note that Chinafy does not work with companies that have the intention of, or knowingly directly challenge the rules and regulations of the Chinese Ministry of Information Security.

With its comprehensive set of features and commitment to responsible and sustainable expansion, Chinafy is helping businesses unlock the potential of the Chinese market and expand their reach in one of the world's largest and fastest-growing economies.

For more information, please contact press@chinafy.com

Media Contact

Chinafy

HongKong