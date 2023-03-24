United Kingdom Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Q1 2023 Update: UK Fintech Firms Are Eyeing Expansion in the Asia-Pacific Region to Accelerate Growth

There were 1,871 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,364 in the last 365 days.
DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "United Kingdom Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook - Market Size and Forecast, Consumer Attitude & Behaviour, Retail Spend - Q1 2023 Update" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.
The United Kingdom's prepaid card industry has been growing consistently over the last three to four years amid the ongoing digitalization among SMEs. This coupled with the fintech innovation and surging trend of online shopping has driven prepaid card transaction volume and value in the country.
With players seeking to capitalize on a growing share of the prepaid card industry in the global markets, United Kingdom-based fintech firms and neo-banks are expected to expand their geographical footprint from the short to medium-term perspective. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the prepaid card industry in the United Kingdom over the next three to four years.
Teen-focused prepaid card providers are raising funding round to accelerate global expansion
In the United Kingdom, teen-focused prepaid card providers have experienced high growth amid the surging demand for digital payment solutions. These fintech firms are now targeting global expansion and are raising capital to accelerate their international expansion. For instance,
From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects GoHenry to further acquire teen-focused prepaid card providers, as it continues to expand its presence in Europe and globally.
UK-based fintech firms are eyeing expansion in the Asia Pacific region to accelerate growth
The Asia Pacific prepaid card market has recorded strong growth over the last few years and the trend is projected to further continue from the short to medium-term perspective. To tap into this growth potential, especially in markets like India, UK-based fintech firms are eyeing expansion in the Asia Pacific region.
SMEs onto its platform over the next two years.
With the Asia Pacific market offering a lucrative growth opportunity, more fintech firms are expected to expand their prepaid card and other digital banking services to the region over the next three to four years.
Firms are forging strategic alliances to launch prepaid card products for travelers in the United Kingdom
To tap into the strong user base of other firms, fintech providers are forging strategic alliances and are launching innovative products that offer travelers with discounts, cashback, and other rewards when traveling.
For driving seamless consumer experiences, the publisher expects more fintech firms to launch and integrate prepaid card products into the services that are widely used by brits. This will support the growth of the industry over the next three to four years in the United Kingdom.
According to the publisher, the prepaid card market (value terms) in United Kingdom increased at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2018-2022. Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2027, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.8%, increasing from US$43.91 billion in 2022 to reach US$71.16 billion by 2027.
This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in United Kingdom. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.
Scope
United Kingdom Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast
United Kingdom Digital Wallet Market Size and Forecast by Key Segments
United Kingdom Prepaid Card Industry Market Attractiveness
Market Share Analysis by Functional Attributes - Open Loop vs. Closed Loop
Market Share Analysis by Prepaid Card Categories
United Kingdom Open Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
United Kingdom Closed Loop Prepaid Card Future Growth Dynamics
United Kingdom Prepaid Card Consumer Usage Trends
United Kingdom General Purpose Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
United Kingdom - Gift Card Market Size and Forecast
United Kingdom Entertainment and Gaming Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
United Kingdom Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Teen and Campus Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Functional Attribute
United Kingdom Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Business and Administrative Expense Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
United Kingdom Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Payroll Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
United Kingdom Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Meal Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
United Kingdom Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
Travel Forex Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast by Consumer Segments
United Kingdom Transit and Tolls Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
United Kingdom Healthcare and Wellness Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
United Kingdom Social Security and Other Government Benefit Programs Prepaid Card Market Size and Forecast
United Kingdom Fuel Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
United Kingdom Utilities, and Other Prepaid Cards Market Size and Forecast
