United Kingdom Prepaid Card and Digital Wallet Business and Investment Opportunities Databook Q1 2023 Update: UK Fintech Firms Are Eyeing Expansion in the Asia-Pacific Region to Accelerate Growth

The United Kingdom's prepaid card industry has been growing consistently over the last three to four years amid the ongoing digitalization among SMEs. This coupled with the fintech innovation and surging trend of online shopping has driven prepaid card transaction volume and value in the country.

With players seeking to capitalize on a growing share of the prepaid card industry in the global markets, United Kingdom-based fintech firms and neo-banks are expected to expand their geographical footprint from the short to medium-term perspective. Overall, the publisher maintains a positive growth outlook for the prepaid card industry in the United Kingdom over the next three to four years.

Teen-focused prepaid card providers are raising funding round to accelerate global expansion

In the United Kingdom, teen-focused prepaid card providers have experienced high growth amid the surging demand for digital payment solutions. These fintech firms are now targeting global expansion and are raising capital to accelerate their international expansion. For instance,

In October 2022 , GoHenry, a teen-focused prepaid card, and financial education app announced that the firm had raised US$55 million , which it plans to use to further expand its footprint in the global market. The funding comes after the firm acquired Pixpay, another teen-focused prepaid card provider, which is leading the market in Spain and France .

, GoHenry, a teen-focused prepaid card, and financial education app announced that the firm had raised , which it plans to use to further expand its footprint in the global market. The funding comes after the firm acquired Pixpay, another teen-focused prepaid card provider, which is leading the market in and . In November 2022 , GoHenry also entered into a strategic collaboration with Visa. The collaboration means that Visa will become the global network partner for GoHenry in the United States , the United Kingdom , and Europe . Furthermore, the partnership will also allow parents to load the GoHenry prepaid card using their Visa debit cards through Visa Direct.

From the short to medium-term perspective, the publisher expects GoHenry to further acquire teen-focused prepaid card providers, as it continues to expand its presence in Europe and globally.

UK-based fintech firms are eyeing expansion in the Asia Pacific region to accelerate growth

The Asia Pacific prepaid card market has recorded strong growth over the last few years and the trend is projected to further continue from the short to medium-term perspective. To tap into this growth potential, especially in markets like India, UK-based fintech firms are eyeing expansion in the Asia Pacific region.

Revolut, one of the leading prepaid card providers in the country, is now targeting global markets after reaching 25 million customers worldwide. As part of its expansive growth strategy, the firm is planning to launch its super app in markets including India , New Zealand , and the Philippines , among others. The firm is also targeting the Japanese market, where it claims that the banks are not offering modern banking solutions. By 2025, Revolut aims to increase its user count from 600,000 to 10 million.

, , and , among others. The firm is also targeting the Japanese market, where it claims that the banks are not offering modern banking solutions. By 2025, Revolut aims to increase its user count from 600,000 to 10 million. Tide, another UK-based fintech firm but having a focus on SMEs, also announced the launch of its services in India . In December 2022 , the firm announced that is launching a business account and RuPay-powered expense card, thereby allowing SMEs to better manage their expenses. Tide is looking at India as a £100 million big revenue opportunity and plans to onboard half a million

SMEs onto its platform over the next two years.

With the Asia Pacific market offering a lucrative growth opportunity, more fintech firms are expected to expand their prepaid card and other digital banking services to the region over the next three to four years.

Firms are forging strategic alliances to launch prepaid card products for travelers in the United Kingdom

To tap into the strong user base of other firms, fintech providers are forging strategic alliances and are launching innovative products that offer travelers with discounts, cashback, and other rewards when traveling.

In September 2022 , Monavate, the UK-based fintech firm, announced that the firm had collaborated with Maps.me. Under the collaboration, the two firms have launched a Mastercard prepaid card, thereby allowing the 60 million Maps.me users to make payments wherever Mastercard is accepted. By integrating the prepaid card into the Maps.me interface, Monavate is targeting growth through embedded finance services. With over a million users already on the waitlist, the demand for the travel prepaid card is evident.

For driving seamless consumer experiences, the publisher expects more fintech firms to launch and integrate prepaid card products into the services that are widely used by brits. This will support the growth of the industry over the next three to four years in the United Kingdom.

According to the publisher, the prepaid card market (value terms) in United Kingdom increased at a CAGR of 8.0% during 2018-2022. Over the forecast period of 2023 to 2027, the market is expected to record a CAGR of 9.8%, increasing from US$43.91 billion in 2022 to reach US$71.16 billion by 2027.

This report provides a detailed data centric analysis of prepaid payment instruments, covering spend through prepaid cards and digital wallets across retail and corporate consumer segments. In addition, it provides a snapshot of consumer behaviour and retail spend dynamics in United Kingdom. With over 100 KPIs at country level, this report provides comprehensive understanding of prepaid card and digital wallet card market dynamics.

