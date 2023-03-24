Meet a Fantastic Tourist Jewel in Punta Cana at Ocean Adventures

Ocean Adventures continues innovating and creating experiences that attract millions of tourists and contribute to the development of the destination.

PUNTA CANA, Dominican Republic, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Ocean Adventures, one of the Marinas of The Dolphin Company, the park operator with a worldwide presence and the #1 Dolphin Company in the world, remains one of the most popular tourist attractions in Punta Cana.

Located in one of the leading destinations of the Caribbean, surrounded by incredible landscapes and with a pretty original variety of activities and attractions, Ocean Adventures has become an iconic place for millions of tourists. It has options for everyone, like adventure activities, aquatic attractions, swimming with dolphins in Punta Cana, natural experiences, and more.

One of its signature activities is the Ocean Spa, one of a kind experience since it is the only floating spa that combines the amazing marine environment while enjoying a delicate massage and total relaxation on a floating mat on the sea as well as relaxing with Yoga and Bio Pilates sessions.

Ocean Adventures also offers a catamaran tour, where guests will admire the natural beauty of the Caribbean, they will also feel the adrenaline of navigating in a Speed Boat and practice snorkel in Punta Cana to discover the natural landscapes of the Bávaro coral reef.Despite the challenges that the last years have presented to the tourism industry, Ocean Adventures Punta Cana continues innovating and creating experiences that attract millions of tourists and contribute to the development of the destination.

About The Dolphin Company:

For more than 28 years, The Dolphin Company, a worldwide park operator, has provided 'The Experience of a Lifetime' to more than 21 million visitors at its 32 parks, dolphin habitats, and marinas, around the world. With a presence in Mexico, the Caribbean, the United States, Argentina, and Italy, The Dolphin Company offers exciting activities that provide unique and memorable experiences, while raising awareness of the importance of animal welfare, preservation, and care of the environment. For more information visit http://www.thedolphinco.com

