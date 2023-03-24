Resilience Approved for $410M Financing from the Department of Defense, in Partnership with the Development Finance Corporation, to Establish Resilient Biomanufacturing Capacity

Financing focused on domestic biomanufacturing capacity and capabilities for biologics, vaccines, and nucleic acids

National Resilience, Inc. (Resilience), a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines, today announced that it has signed a finance agreement for $410 million in long-term loan financing from the U.S. Department of Defense (DoD), working with the U.S. International Development Finance Corporation (DFC).

The loan financing will support Resilience's mission to establish significant domestic, end-to-end biomanufacturing capacity and capabilities for biologics (antibodies, proteins, multi-specifics), vaccines, and nucleic acids (including mRNA). This expanded capacity, together with existing technology and capabilities across Resilience's biomanufacturing network, will help secure the nation's supply chain for vaccines and critical medicines, bolster pandemic preparedness and response, and help address a critical advanced manufacturing infrastructure shortage revealed by the COVID-19 pandemic. Part of the financing will support the implementation of innovative manufacturing platforms and technologies that aim to reduce cost, strengthen the domestic supply chain, and increase the speed of vaccine supply.

The long-term financing also strengthens Resilience's ability to deliver the highest quality products to patients and to the 50-plus commercial customers that utilize its nearly two million square feet of end-to-end drug development capacity and solutions that span process and analytical development and GMP biomanufacturing across multiple therapeutic modalities. With this support, Resilience will be able to manufacture a billion doses of vaccines within its manufacturing network in the United States and will continue to partner with biotech and biopharma innovators across the drug development life cycle.

"The lack of growth and innovation in domestic biomanufacturing was one critical vulnerability that impacted preparedness during the COVID-19 pandemic. This partnership is one of the many ways we are developing a more vibrant biopharmaceutical manufacturing ecosystem to keep pace with new scientific advancements and produce novel, safe, life-saving discoveries quickly and at scale to benefit the nation," said Rahul Singhvi, Sc.D., Chief Executive Officer of Resilience. "Resilience is honored to partner with the DFC, DoD, and the U.S. government to ensure this country can maintain its innovative, competitive edge in biotechnology and biomanufacturing, while generating significant benefits to the health, security, and quality of American lives and those around the world."

About Resilience

Resilience is a technology-focused biomanufacturing company dedicated to broadening access to complex medicines (biologics, vaccines, nucleic acid, cell therapy, and gene therapy modalities). Founded in 2020, the company is building a sustainable network of high-tech, end-to-end manufacturing solutions to ensure the treatments of today and tomorrow can be made quickly, safely, and at scale. By continuously advancing the science of biopharmaceutical manufacturing and development, Resilience seeks to free its partners to focus on the discoveries that improve patients' lives and protect biopharmaceutical supply chains against future disruptions. For more information, visit https://resilience.com/ and follow us on social media: @IncResilience on Twitter and Resilience on LinkedIn.

