Ukrainian IT company Boosteroid is creating a public organization to support and develop IT products in Ukrainian video games industry

Ukrainian IT company Boosteroid, a partner of Google, Microsoft, LG, etc., establishes an NGO to support and develop Ukrainian video games products on the domestic and international markets, as well as companies, teams and personnel working on them.

Since the beginning of the war, Boosteroid has provided aid in various directions, including humanitarian. In March 2023, the company signed a major agreement with Microsoft, which includes joint initiatives for humanitarian relief and support for the Ukrainian IT industry. In order to have even more opportunities for such activities, Boosteroid decided to create a Public Organization "Support for Ukrainian IT products in the video games industry" and work even more systematically on the economic recovery of Ukraine and hold the economic front, engaging the world's leading technology companies.

The IT industry has partially adapted to the challenges of the war through remote work opportunities, international connections, digitalization of business, etc. At the same time, the video games industry and primarily small and medium-sized companies or entrepreneurs face major difficulties that slow further functioning and development down or even make it impossible.

Ukrainian game development stands for jobs, taxes, world-famous projects, prestige, investments in the country's economic recovery and strengthening of the economic front. While the war still rages on, the main task of the Organization is to create a modern, safe and free of charge workspace where specialists engaged in the Ukrainian gamedev can work with no interruptions during air raid alerts and will have everything they need including computers, other equipment, Internet, power, etc. For this purpose, the organization started creating a network of co-working spaces in the largest cities of Ukraine and turned to global technology companies with an offer to participate in this project. Many of them, in particular ASUS and Microsoft, showed interest and began to work out possible interaction mechanisms.

Today, the organization is in the process of registration, but has already started preparing for the implementation of the mentioned measures.

