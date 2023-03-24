Author Toby K. Davis' top-rated book, "The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure," is the ultimate new novel for young adults

"The Ever Part of Always" is a delightfully inspiring novel for all ages that teaches and enlightens in a wonderfully charming way. Davis' sought-after book is a bedtime read for the modern-day youth.

Author Toby K. Davis' highly rated "The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure," a novel about love and friendship across generations, is now available in digital bookstores globally.

The story revolves around the life of Keely, who is part child, part victim, but all hero. Her world is something seen in towns across America. Keely is a victim of physical and mental abuse from parents who have neglected their children.

To address the seemingly unrelenting assault, Keely uses her mind to create a world of her own – a space where unicorns are the keepers of dreams and dragons become the guards of the colors of the rainbow. Keely then embarks on a mission to save the life of the unicorn Crea.

Throughout the book, Davis provides an impressively rich and fascinating vocabulary to convey beauty and awe. On behalf of Keely and her pals, it finds out of the blue possibilities for friendship and companionship.

Kevin B., reader, lauded Davis' characters for being well-developed and having thoughtful insights into their behavior and their transformations.

"The heroine learns to overcome the obstacles set in her path by fate and does so in a way that is transformational and inspiring to the readers. The author mixes learning vocabulary and folk wisdom with a deep-seated belief that anything is possible if you only believe and make it happen as only a former teacher who has a love for children can," wrote Kevin.

Phil B., meanwhile, suggested: "Teachers, counselors, and therapists should consider this novel a vital asset to be used to help troubled students and children cope with the pressures of abusive or absent parents."

"Emotional and heartfelt, the story is ideal for teaching children how to express their thoughts, feelings, and fears in positive and productive ways. Beautifully illustrated, uplifting, and heartbreaking, The Ever Part of Always -- Keely Tucker's First Adventure is a must for the bookshelves of children everywhere," wrote Phil.

“Toby K. Davis’s beautifully written and always engaging, THE EVER PART OF ALWAYS (Keely Tucker’s First Adventure) is a heartfelt tale for young and older readers alike who delight in the magic of friendship, self-discovery, and bravery. An adventure-packed magical tale that skillfully balances childlike whimsy with the vulnerable parts that make us human,” reviewed by Bailey Seibel from Indie Reader.

Davis attended the Ottawa International Crafts & Book Expo last March 3-5, 2023. Her book signing session was a success, and the conversations she had with a diverse audience of literature lovers showcased her literary knowledge and dedication to her craft. Her ability to connect with her audience and share her insights on writing was a testament to her talent and passion for literature.

To know more about Toby K Davis visit her website at tobykdavisbooks.com. Grab a copy of "The Ever Part of Always: Keely Tucker's First Adventure" in The MapleStaple bookstore, Amazon and Barnes and Noble.

