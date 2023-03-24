Tickets for Illinois State Fair Grandstand Shows on Sale March 31st

SPRINGFIELD, IL - The 2023 Illinois State Fair is five months away and the excitement is building for this year's grandstand lineup. Public on sale for the announced shows for the 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand concert series will be Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. on the - The 2023 Illinois State Fair is five months away and the excitement is building for this year's grandstand lineup. Public on sale for the announced shows for the 2023 Illinois State Fair Grandstand concert series will be Friday, March 31 at 10:00 a.m. on the Ticketmaster website. Four concerts have been announced with a lineup that currently features classic rock, modern rock, and country.





"We are excited to continue the tradition of bringing multiple genres of music to our grandstand," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "Families shouldn't have to break the bank to see one of our amazing shows and I think fairgoers will once again see we are bringing in top talent at affordable ticket prices."





This year, the Illinois State Fair is excited to welcome Old Dominion, REO Speedwagon, Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH, and Maren Morris to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.





New this year, the Illinois State Fair is offering a pre-sale opportunity on March 30 for fairgoers who become a Main Gate Insider. The Main Gate Insider is a free subscriber service that provides users with exclusive access to Illinois State Fair deals and updates on the newest attractions and events happening at the Fair. Fairgoers can sign up to be a Main Gate Insider by visiting the Illinois State Fair website, statefair.illinois.gov





Ticket sales for all announced shows will be available at Ticketmaster.com . Fairgoers are reminded that Ticketmaster is the only authorized ticket seller for the Illinois State Fair. All other websites and offers may be fraudulent and buyers should beware.





Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced

Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123





Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD

Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100





Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH

Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90





Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD

Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123





*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.





This is also a great time to purchase Mega and Jumbo passes, admission bargain books and seasonal infield parking passes. All items are available for purchase online. Discounted Mega Passes are available for $70 and a Jumbo Pass which includes the Giant Slide for $80 through July 31st. Beginning August 1, the price will increase $20 on both passes.





Admission Bargain Books and Seasonal Infield Parking Passes are also available for purchase online. For just $45, the Admission Bargain Book provides eleven any-day admissions to the 2023 Illinois State Fair. The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass is only $40. This allows you to park on the infield all eleven days of the fair.