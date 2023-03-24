Tickets for Illinois State Fair Grandstand Shows on Sale March 31st

There were 1,881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,379 in the last 365 days.
"We are excited to continue the tradition of bringing multiple genres of music to our grandstand," said Illinois State Fair Manager Rebecca Clark. "Families shouldn't have to break the bank to see one of our amazing shows and I think fairgoers will once again see we are bringing in top talent at affordable ticket prices."
This year, the Illinois State Fair is excited to welcome Old Dominion, REO Speedwagon, Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH, and Maren Morris to the Illinois Lottery Grandstand stage. Additional acts will be announced in the coming weeks.
Friday, August 11: Old Dominion and Special Guest to be Announced
Tier 3 - $34 / Tier 2 - $47 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123
Tuesday, August 15: REO Speedwagon with TBD
Tier 3 - $33 / Tier 2 - $38 / Tier 1 - $45 / SRO Track - $45 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $100
Wednesday, August 16: Alter Bridge with Mammoth WVH
Tier 3 - $25 / Tier 2 - $30 / Tier 1 - $35 / SRO Track - $35 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $90
Saturday, August 19: Maren Morris with TBD
Tier 3 - $50 / Tier 2 - $58 / Tier 1 - $68 / SRO Track - $68 / Blue Ribbon Zone - $123
*A $30 Pre-Show Party ticket is offered as an additional upgrade for all paid concerts.
This is also a great time to purchase Mega and Jumbo passes, admission bargain books and seasonal infield parking passes. All items are available for purchase online. Discounted Mega Passes are available for $70 and a Jumbo Pass which includes the Giant Slide for $80 through July 31st. Beginning August 1, the price will increase $20 on both passes.
Admission Bargain Books and Seasonal Infield Parking Passes are also available for purchase online. For just $45, the Admission Bargain Book provides eleven any-day admissions to the 2023 Illinois State Fair. The Seasonal Infield Parking Pass is only $40. This allows you to park on the infield all eleven days of the fair.