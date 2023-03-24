ICC Approves Annual Crossing Safety Improvements to Prevent Rail Crossing Accidents

There were 1,881 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,364 in the last 365 days.
"Upgrading pedestrian crossings, flashing warning devices, and other critical safety infrastructure is a no brainer for keeping Illinoisans safe while they traverse rail tracks," said ICC Commissioner Michael Carrigan. "Over 7,000 miles of track makes our state's rail system the second largest in the nation, and the Grade Crossing Protection Fund is an essential tool for keeping these railways safe for all who use them."
The five-year plan proposes GCPF dollars to help cover the cost of 34 new bridge projects, 365 new grade crossing projects, and 15 low-cost emergency or experimental improvements at over 400 crossing locations. Among the projects are updates across Illinois to keep pedestrians, bicyclists, and commuters safe while alongside railroad tracks. The program will also continue to invest in major multi-year projects that will improve overall safety and public convenience. To address inflation and higher cost estimates, it also provides additional funding compared to previous years and aims to better position Illinois projects as communities apply for federal funds.
A few of the new projects in this year's five-year plan include:
The ICC prioritizes projects based on several factors including, safety of the existing crossing, collision history, traffic volume, engineering requirements, and geographical location. The ICC also promotes and supports "The Three E's" of railroad safety: Education through Operation Lifesaver Illinois; Enforcement of existing laws to ensure motorists and pedestrians obey all railroad safety laws; and the Engineering necessary to make crossings as physically and operationally safe as possible.
"The projects in this year's Crossing Safety Improvement Program reflect the ICC's commitment to reducing the potential for rail collisions. Improving our state's existing infrastructure and installing modernized warning signs ahead of tracks are surefire steps to keep people and goods safe as they travel along Illinois' railways," said ICC Chairman Carrie Zalewski.
About the State of Illinois Grade Crossing Protection Fund (GCPF)
In 1955, the State of Illinois passed legislation creating the GCPF. Since then, Illinois has strengthened its commitment to public highway-rail safety by increasing funding toward projects such as the closure and consolidation of existing public crossings, installation of new warning systems, highway approach improvements, upgrades to existing warning devices and interconnection to nearby traffic signals, construction/reconstruction of grade separation structures and the construction of pedestrian grade separations. The Commission administers the GCPF, which is funded by motor fuel tax money designated for rail safety improvements. The General Assembly appropriates $42 million annually for the GCPF.
About the Illinois Commerce Commission
The Illinois Commerce Commission (ICC) is a quasi-judicial body made up of five Commissioners. Through its Public Utility Program, the Commission oversees the provision of adequate, reliable, efficient and safe utility services at the least possible cost to Illinois citizens served by electric, natural gas, telecommunications, water and sewer public utility companies. Through its Transportation Regulatory Program, the Commission oversees public safety and consumer protection programs with regard to intrastate commercial motor carriers of general freight, household goods movers, relocation towers, safety towers, personal property warehouses and repossession agencies. The Commission's Rail Safety Program also inspects and regulates the general safety of railroad tracks, facilities and equipment in the state.