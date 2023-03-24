Road and Pedestrian Safety will be the Focus of “En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery,” Friday at 2 p.m. on Radio America 

MARYLAND, March 24 - For Immediate Release: Thursday, March 23, 2023

ROCKVILLE, Md., March 23, 2023— The featured guests on this week’s En Sintonía con el Concejo del Condado de Montgomery (In Tune with the Montgomery County Council) will include Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass, who serves as the chair of the Council’s Transportation and Environment (TE) Committee; Councilmember Natali Fani-González, who serves as the chair of the Council’s Economic Development (ECON) Committee, and Luis Estrada, urban designer and planner coordinator at the Montgomery County Planning Department. The show will air Friday, March 24 at 2 p.m. on Radio America (WILC 900AM) and is streamed on Apple Podcasts, Spotify and Amazon Music.

This week’s show will begin with a discussion with special guest Council President Glass, who recently introduced The Safe Streets Act of 2023. This legislation will create safer streets for pedestrians and cyclists in Montgomery County by prioritizing pedestrians by enhancing walk times at crosswalks, prohibiting right turn on red at busy intersections in downtown areas and requiring infrastructure reviews following incidents in school zones.

The second part of the show will continue with a discussion of the University Boulevard Corridor (UBC) Plan. The UBC Plan focuses on a three-mile stretch of University Boulevard (MD 193), with the aim of understanding community needs in relation to traffic safety, regional connectivity, environmental sustainability and economic development. Mr. Estrada will discuss how the plan explores opportunities for new development, bikeways and bus rapid transit (BRT), as well as the creation of a complete street with wider sidewalks, comfortable public transportation stops and safe access.