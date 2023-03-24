Submit Release
Council President Glass to Host Media Availability on Monday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m.

MARYLAND, March 24 - For Immediate Release: Friday, March 24, 2023

On Monday, March 27 at 1:30 p.m., Montgomery County Council President Evan Glass will hold a media availability to highlight upcoming Council public hearings on rent control, housing stabilization legislation and the County’s Recommended Operating Budget for Fiscal Year 2024. 

Glass will also discuss the March 26 community conversation and public safety walk in Silver Spring that he and Councilmember Kate Stewart organized with nonprofit partners, public safety leaders and local businesses.  

The Council president’s media availability will be held via Zoom and is for members of the news media.    

