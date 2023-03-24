MDC offering free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons in April at Greenwood

Kansas City, Mo. – Spring is here, and the Missouri Department of Conservation (MDC) is again offering free Discover Nature — Fishing lessons to connect people with nature. All four lessons in the series will be offered in April at Prairie Hollow Lake at MDC’s James A. Reed Memorial Wildlife Area in Greenwood. MDC will provide the fishing gear and bait. Instructors will give tips and demonstrate gear, then participants will go fishing with coaching from MDC staff and volunteers.

Discover Nature — Fishing classes are open to individuals and families with participants ages 7 and older. No fishing permit is required while taking the lesson. Registration is required.

Lesson One will be offered from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, April 1. Instructors will talk about fishing equipment, demonstrate casting techniques, and show how to handle fish. Then participants will go fishing. The lake has largemouth bass, bluegill, and channel catfish. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4Mr.

Lesson Two will be offered from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 6. Instructors will teach the proper knots to tie hooks and lures onto fishing line, and how to bait hooks. Then participants will go fishing. To register, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4MH.

Lesson Three and Four will be offered together from 5:30 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, April 20. Instructors will talk about common Missouri fish and their habitat. Additional fishing techniques will be taught such as fishing with artificial lures. Fishing regulations will be covered. Participants must have completed Lesson One and Lesson Two to take the last two lessons. https://short.mdc.mo.gov/4MV.

Participants who attend all four sessions will receive their choice of a fishing themed gift. COVID-19 safety precautions will be observed. Prairie Hollow Lake is in the southern portion of the Reed Area, reached off Southeast Ranson Road in Greenwood.

MDC staff and volunteers will present Discover Nature — Fishing lessons throughout the summer at various locations. To find classes near you, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Zty. For information about Missouri fishing opportunities, visit https://short.mdc.mo.gov/Z9N.