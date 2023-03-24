Suspects and Vehicles Sought in Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery (Gun) Offenses in the Sixth District

(Washington, DC) – Detectives from the Metropolitan Police Department's Sixth District seek the public’s assistance in locating suspects and vehicles in reference to Armed Carjacking and Armed Robbery (Gun) offenses that occurred on Thursday, March 23, 2023, in the Sixth District.

At approximately 2:32 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle, driven by another suspect, and approached the victims in the 4400 block of Benning Road, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns then the suspects entered the victims’ vehicle. The suspects then fled the scene in both of the vehicles. Armed Carjacking (Gun) CCN: 23-045-066

At approximately 2:38 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle, driven by another suspect, and approached the victim in the 3100 block of Nash Place, Southeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded property from the victim. The suspects fled the scene in the vehicle without obtaining any property. Attempted Armed Robbery (Gun) CCN 23-045-105

At approximately 3:08 pm, the suspects exited a vehicle, driven by another suspect, and approached the victim in the 3800 block of Minnesota Avenue, Northeast. The suspects brandished handguns and demanded the victim’s property and vehicle keys. The victim complied then the suspects fled in both of the vehicles. Armed Robbery, Theft One (Stolen Auto) CCN: 23-045-100

The suspects and suspects’ vehicle, described as a gray 2018 Toyota Camry, last seen displaying Maryland tags 6FB1855, with heavy damage to the passenger side and no front tags, were captured by surveillance cameras and can be seen in the photos below:

The vehicles that were taken during the offenses can be seen in the photos below:

Anyone who can identify these suspects and/or vehicles or who has knowledge of this incident should take no action but call police at (202) 727-9099 or text your tip to the Department's TEXT TIP LINE at 50411. The Metropolitan Police Department currently offers a reward of up to $10,000 to anyone who provides information that leads to the arrest and conviction of the person or persons responsible for a violent crime committed in the District of Columbia.

###