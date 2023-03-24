RGV agents seize over 1000 pounds of marijuana and methamphetamines

EDINBURG, Texas – Rio Grande Valley (RGV) Sector Border Patrol agents interdicted five narcotic smuggling events in two days, resulting in two arrests and the seizure of over $1,000,000 in drugs.

On March 21, Rio Grande City (RGC) agents seized over 134 pounds of marijuana after they observed subjects carrying bundles near the Rio Grande in Escobares. As RGC agents responded to the area the subjects dropped the narcotics and fled toward the river towards Mexico. Agents seized three bundles valued at more than $107,000. Simultaneously in Brownsville, Fort Brown agents seized over 143 pounds of marijuana after a camera operator observed subjects carrying bundles near the Rio Grande. After a thorough search of the area, agents seized two bundles and apprehended one subject. The marijuana is valued at more than $115,000.

On March 22, Harlingen agents responded to suspicious activity near the river in Rancho Grande, Texas. Agents interdicted one possible narcotic smuggler in the brush after a camera image showed a subject headed back towards the river. After a search of the immediate area, agents seized two bundles of marijuana with a total weight of over 50 pounds.

Additionally, within a 24-hour time frame, RGV agents seized more than 664 pounds of marijuana and over 10 pounds of methamphetamine in separate events.

“Outstanding work by our Rio Grande Valley Sector agents in disrupting these narcotic smuggling attempts and keeping dangerous drugs out of our communities. Since October 1st to date, our Border Patrol agents have seized more than 10,000 pounds of marijuana,” said Chief Patrol Agent Gloria I. Chavez. “So extremely proud of their work!”

Please visit www.cbp.gov to view additional news releases and other information pertaining to Customs and Border Protection. Follow us on Twitter @CBPRGV and @USBPChiefRGV.