CBP Officers Thwart Two Alleged Child Smuggling Attempts at the Port of Hidalgo

HIDALGO, Texas— U.S. Customs and Border Protection, Office of Field Operations (OFO) at the Hidalgo International Bridge arrested a woman in an alleged attempt to smuggle an undocumented minor through the Hidalgo International Bridge. They also arrested a second woman at the Anzalduas International Bridge in a separate alleged smuggling of an undocumented minor incident.

“Our CBP officers thwarted these alleged child smuggling attempts thanks to their experience and excellent interview skills,” said Port Director Carlos Rodriguez, Hidalgo/Pharr/Anzalduas Port of Entry. “These apprehensions are testament to the notion that violation of immigration law will not be tolerated, carry tangible legal consequences and will be prosecuted to the highest extent allowed by federal law.”

On March 21, 2023, CBP officers assigned to the Hidalgo International Bridge encountered a 18-year-old female U.S. citizen presenting a U.S. birth certificate for a one-year-old minor traveling with her. During the examination, CBP officers discovered that the minor was not related to her, and the birth certificate, while legitimate, did not belong to the minor. The minor was not a U.S. citizen, and he did not possess valid entry documents.

On March 22, 2023, CBP officers assigned to the Anzalduas International Bridge encountered a 19-year-old female U.S. citizen vehicle driver who presented a U.S. birth certificate for a female passenger. During the examination, CBP officers discovered that female was in fact 16-years-old, and the birth certificate, while legitimate, did not belong to her. The minor was not a U.S. citizen, and she did not possess valid entry documents.

CBP OFO arrested the women for alleged violation of U.S. immigration law.

Visit CBP’s website for more information on the Immigration Inspection Program.

Follow the Director of CBP’s Laredo Field Office on Twitter at @DFOLaredo also U.S. Customs and Border Protection at @CBPSouthTexas for breaking news, current events, human interest stories and photos.