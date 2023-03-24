RegTech Market to Garner $28.33 Billion by 2027 Size, Share, Statistics, Trends, Types, Applications, Analysis Forecast,

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- As per the report published by Allied Market Research, the global RegTech market was pegged at $5.46 billion in 2019, and is projected to reach $28.33 billion by 2027, growing at a CAGR of 22.3% from 2020 to 2027.

Increase in focus toward maintaining transparency in financial regulations and changing government policies & country regulations drive the global RegTech market. However, ensuring secure management & privacy of consumer data hampers the market growth. On the contrary, developing economies are expected to offer lucrative opportunities for the market players in the coming years.

On the basis of deployment type, the on-premises segment dominated the market in 2019, contributing to nearly three-fifths of the market. However, the cloud segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 24.4% during the forecast period. Based on organization size, the small & medium enterprises (SMEs) segment is projected to register the highest CAGR of 24.2% during the forecast period. However, the large enterprises segment held the lion’s share in 2019, accounting for nearly two-thirds of the market.

The global RegTech market is analyzed across various regions such as North America, Asia-Pacific, LAMEA, and Europe. The market across North America held the largest share in 2019, contributing to more than one-third of the market. However, the market across Asia-Pacific is estimated to register the highest CAGR of 23.8% during the forecast period.

Top impacting factors

Increase in collaboration between national regulators & financial institutions

Regulatory bodies across Asia-Pacific, the U.S. and Europe are continuously looking forward in collaborating with the fintech community globally.

Varied & conflicting regulations across different jurisdictions

With increase in unified approach taken by financial centers toward regulations, various laws in different countries include their own standards & regulations across different jurisdictions.

Increase in GDPR concerns across regions

With growth in RegTech, which is disrupting regulatory landscape by providing technologically advanced solutions within the financial industry, the GDPR guidelines have become mandatory for consumers personal data.

The global RegTech market report includes an in-depth analysis of the major market players such as ACTICO GmbH, Acuant, Inc., Ascent, Broadridge Financial Solutions, Inc., ComplyAdvantage, International Business Machines (IBM), MetricStream Inc., NICE Ltd., Thomson Reuters, and Wolters Kluwer N.V.

Key benefits for stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global RegTech market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global RegTech market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global RegTech market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

RegTech Market Report Highlights

Aspects Details

By Component

SOLUTION

SERVICES

By Deployment

Cloud

ON-PREMISES

By Enterprises

LARGE ENTERPRISES

SMALL &MEDIUM ENTERPRISES (SMES)

By Application

ANTI-MONEY LAUNDERING (AML) & FRAUD MANAGEMENT

Regulatory Intelligence

Risk and Compliance Management

Regulatory Reporting

Identity Management

By End User

Banks

Insurance Companies

FinTech Firms

IT & Telecom

Public Sector

Energy & Utilities

Others

By Region

North America (U.S., Canada)

Europe (UK, Germany, France, Italy, Spain, Rest of Europe)

Asia-Pacific (China, India, Japan, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia-Pacific)

LAMEA (Latin America, Middle East, Africa)

Key Market Players ACTICO GMBH, ACUANT, INC., ASCENT, BROADRIDGE FINANCIAL SOLUTIONS, INC., COMPLYADVANTAGE, INTERNATIONAL BUSINESS MACHINES (IBM), METRICSTREAM INC., NICE LTD., THOMSON REUTERS, WOLTERS KLUWER N.V.

