TIME Bicycles establishing first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County

COLUMBIA, S.C. – TIME Bicycles (TIME), a leading carbon fiber bicycle manufacturer, today announced plans to establish its first South Carolina operations in Spartanburg County to build the nation’s largest carbon fiber bicycle factory. The company’s $6.5 million investment will create 105 new jobs.

Founded in France in 1987, TIME is one of Europe’s most significant cycling brands, pioneering carbon fiber technology in professional cycling. Asubsidiary of Cardinal Cycling Group (CCG), TIME manufactures bicycles that have won Olympic gold, multiple world championships, the Paris-Roubaix and numerous stages of the Tour de France.

Situated on 30 acres of land on the Saluda Grade Trail, TIME plans to renovate an existing 140,000-square-foot factory located at 19810 Asheville Highway in Landrum. The company will extend the capabilities of its European factory and produce industry leading carbon fiber bicycles and components using TIME’s exclusive resin transfer molding technology in conjunction with Clemson University, KraussMaffei and the SC Competes SC Fraunhofer USA Alliance initiative.

Renovations are expected to begin in April, and operations are expected to be begin in the fourth quarter. Individuals interested in joining the TIME Bicycles team should visit readySC.

The Coordinating Council for Economic Development approved job development credits related to this project. The council also awarded a $400,000 Set-Aside grant to Spartanburg County to assist with the costs of building improvements.

QUOTES

“After two years of planning, we are thrilled to announce Spartanburg County as the TIME USA factory location. The infrastructure that exists within this region for advanced manufacturing is unrivaled. Through our collaboration with Clemson University, KraussMaffei and The SC Fraunhofer USA Alliance, we look to produce the most advanced carbon fiber bicycles in the world, with technologies and partnerships in place to rival production out of Asia."-TIME Bicycles Chief Executive Officer Tony Karklins

“It’s always a great day when a renowned company such as TIME Bicycles decides to invest in our state. TIME Bicycles’ $6.5 million investment will provide new opportunities for our people, and we congratulate them on making history in South Carolina.” -Gov. Henry McMaster

“South Carolina’s robust advanced manufacturing attracts world-class companies like TIME Bicycles that understand the power of doing business here. Congratulations to TIME Bicycles on its significant investment, and we look forward to developing a strong partnership.” -Secretary of Commerce Harry M. Lightsey III

“We are thrilled to welcome TIME Bicycles’ high-end bicycle manufacturing to Spartanburg County’s ever-growing advanced technology corporate family. TIME is a globally known brand, and they’re bringing some serious technology to their Landrum facility. Along with the impact of the investment and jobs, this will surely put Spartanburg on the global map for cycling. Many thanks to all of our partners – PAL, CUICAR, SCRA, SC Fraunhofer USA Alliance – for helping us roll out the red carpet for TIME Bicycles.” -Spartanburg County Councilman and Economic Development Committee Chairman David Britt

“Time Bicycles is a company built on making the best bikes in the world by utilizing innovation, technology and design. They are pushed by the challenge of constant improvement in mobility, and we are so proud that they have chosen Spartanburg County and the Upstate for their new facility.” -Upstate SC Alliance President and Chief Executive Officer John Lummus

“We are thrilled that The SC Fraunhofer USA Alliance will enable TIME Bicycles to begin revolutionizing the cycling industry upon their arrival in the state. Known for pushing the advanced technology envelope, TIME has found just what they needed in our state’s technical applied research expertise and advanced composite materials suppliers, making it the perfect example of the advanced circular economy.” -SC Council on Competitiveness President and Chief Executive Officer Susie Shannon

FIVE FAST FACTS