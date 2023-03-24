Salima Surani Was Among the Many Stars to Attend Versace’s Show for the Oscars in LA

The Oscars weekend is always an action-packed affair with various pre-shows and parties before the official event. Many designers often like to hold shows to showcase their latest designs and clothes before the event to ensure they get more spotlight on their ingenious works.
Donatella Versace hosted Versace’s first event in Los Angeles in over two decades and pulled out all the stops for an unparalleled evening. The show took place on a theatrical raised platform above the Pacific Design Center, providing sweeping views of the city’s skyline against the sunset. It also featured a star-studded lineup of models, including Gigi Hadid and Naomi Campbell, who walked down the stage, displaying Donatella’s creations pompously.
Many feared the show wouldn’t take place due to inclement weather in the city, which also prompted last-minute changes, causing the show to be held a day earlier than initially planned. However, these fears were unfounded as the event was the most star-studded one of the entire fashion season. Hollywood and music celebrities also attended the event en masse, with actors like Pamela Anderson and Anne Hathaway and musicians like Cher and Lil Nas X gracing the event with their presence.
Among the many stars to attend the show was Salima Surani, the founder and creative director of All Pictures Media. Surani has worked with Hollywood and Bollywood celebrities and also owns two film studios in Los Angeles, including Popsicle LA and Tuxedo LA.
In conversation, Salima shared, “Attending Versace’s pre-Oscars show was a phenomenal experience. These events are always fantastic because you get to meet noteworthy people at the top of their games. In addition, it was a pleasure to see Donatella’s creative vision unfold before our eyes as the world’s top models wore and showcased her art. I’ve been part of some of Hollywood’s most esteemed social circles. But this event was special because it was Versace’s first show in the city in over two decades. I couldn’t be more thrilled to be a part of it.”
Those interested in learning more about the event or Salima Surani can do so via the information below.
About Salima Surani
Salima Surani is the founder and creative director of All Pictures Media. She also owns two film studios in Los Angeles with her brother, Hanif Surani.
