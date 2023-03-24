South Africa Road Freight Transport Industry Report 2023 Featuring Bidvest Freight, Imperial Logistics, Grindrod, Super Group, Value Logistics, Cargo Carriers, Biddulphs and Elliott

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Freight Transport by Road in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.

This report covers the transport of freight by road and excludes the operation of terminal facilities, crating and packing for transport purposes, and delivery departments of warehouses operated by businesses for their own use, as well as furniture removal and relocation.

It includes comprehensive information on the state and size of the sector and factors that influence it, including the number of vehicles on the road, volumes, and the effect of the economy, trade and commodity movements and conditions in industries on which it relies.

There are profiles of 30 companies including notable players Bidvest Freight, Imperial Logistics, Grindrod, Super Group, Value Logistics and Cargo Carriers as well as notable furniture removal companies such as Biddulphs and Elliott.

Freight Transport by Road in South Africa

Global demand for South African commodities has increased exponentially and supply chain management and logistics, including warehousing and road transport, are the vital ingredients needed for successful economic recovery.

The road freight sector is, however, facing disruptions such as border and port congestion, violent assaults on drivers and torching of trucks, in-transit and warehouse cargo theft, rapidly deteriorating road infrastructure and increasing operating costs caused by volatile and fluctuating fuel prices and foreign exchange rates.

The industry performed strongly in 2022, with volumes transported increasing significantly and it continues to benefit from the ongoing underperformance of the rail industry.

Commodity Boom Effect

South Africa is experiencing a record trade surplus in the wake of the pandemic. Key commodity and products are agricultural commodities, manufactured goods including local machinery and equipment as well as motor vehicles and mining outputs.

About 85% of all exports are transported by road to ports or airports for export outside the country. An increase in exports has a significant effect on volumes transported by road, especially given the incapacity of rail to absorb higher exports, especially of mined commodities.

Competition

There is a high degree of concentration among the leading players, with less than 10 companies controlling over 40% of the overall regional road-based logistics market. The two largest operators control more than 80% of the domestic market, while hold significant market share. The largest commercial vehicle rental companies are Unitrans and Fuel Group.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

4.1. State of the Industry

5. INTERNATIONAL

5.1. Key Trends

5.2. Key Issues

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Unforeseen Events

6.2. Economic Environment

6.3. Safety and Security

6.4. Labour

6.5. Environmental Issues

6.6. Road conditions and infrastructure

6.7. Electricity supply restrictions and load-shedding

6.8. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.9. Government Support

6.10. Cyclicality

6.11. Fuel prices

6.12. Input Costs

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

APM Terminals Trucking South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Aspen Logistic Services (Pty) Ltd

Biddulphs Removals and Storage S A (Pty) Ltd

Bidvest Freight (Pty) Ltd

Cargo Carriers (Pty) Ltd

Concargo (Pty) Ltd

Crossroads Distribution (Pty) Ltd

Digistics (Pty) Ltd

DPD Laser Express Logistics (Pty) Ltd

DSV South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Elliott Mobility (Pty) Ltd

Ezethu Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Gan-Trans (Pty) Ltd

Grindrod ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Imperial Logistics Ltd

Laser Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

Laser Transport Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

Maersk Logistics and Services South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Namibia Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Ni-Da Transport (Pty) Ltd

OneLogix Group Ltd

Rhenus Logistics (Pty) Ltd

RTT Group (Pty) Ltd

Sequence Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Super Group Ltd

Triton Express (Pty) Ltd

Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Value Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Vincemus Investments (Pty) Ltd

Vital Distribution Solutions (Pty) Ltd

