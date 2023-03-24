Submit Release
News Search
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!
IMPORTANT - EIN Presswire is proud to announce the launch of its AI-powered press release generator. Try it now!

There were 1,908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,439 in the last 365 days.

Media advisory - Taxpayers' Ombudsperson to release report on the fairness of the CRA's audit process for charities

OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson, Mr. François Boileau, is to release the report, Charity Begins with Fairness: More to Explore, on March 27, 2023.

This report is in response to the request made by the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, in August 2021, after the Government of Canada's National Summit on Islamophobia. The Minister asked the Ombudsperson to examine concerns raised by certain Muslim-led charities, engage other registered charities led by racialized communities about their experiences with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), and clarify the CRA's role in national security.

Mr. Boileau will be available to answer questions from the media on March 27.

If you would like to receive an embargoed copy of the report, please send an email to the address below.

Date 
March 27, 2023

Twitter: @OTO_Canada
Facebook: @TaxpayersOmbudsperson
YouTube: @TaxpayersOmbudsperson 

canada.ca/taxpayers-ombudsperson 

SOURCE Office of the Taxpayers' Ombudsperson

View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/24/c6885.html

You just read:

Media advisory - Taxpayers' Ombudsperson to release report on the fairness of the CRA's audit process for charities

Distribution channels: Banking, Finance & Investment Industry


EIN Presswire's priority is source transparency. We do not allow opaque clients, and our editors try to be careful about weeding out false and misleading content. As a user, if you see something we have missed, please do bring it to our attention. Your help is welcome. EIN Presswire, Everyone's Internet News Presswire™, tries to define some of the boundaries that are reasonable in today's world. Please see our Editorial Guidelines for more information.

We use cookies for analytics, personalized content and ads. By continuing to browse this site, you agree to this use. Learn more