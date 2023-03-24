Media advisory - Taxpayers' Ombudsperson to release report on the fairness of the CRA's audit process for charities

There were 1,908 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,439 in the last 365 days.
OTTAWA, ON, March 24, 2023 /CNW/ - The Taxpayers' Ombudsperson, Mr. François Boileau, is to release the report, Charity Begins with Fairness: More to Explore, on March 27, 2023.
This report is in response to the request made by the Honourable Diane Lebouthillier, Minister of National Revenue, in August 2021, after the Government of Canada's National Summit on Islamophobia. The Minister asked the Ombudsperson to examine concerns raised by certain Muslim-led charities, engage other registered charities led by racialized communities about their experiences with the Canada Revenue Agency (CRA), and clarify the CRA's role in national security.
Mr. Boileau will be available to answer questions from the media on March 27.
If you would like to receive an embargoed copy of the report, please send an email to the address below.
Date
March 27, 2023
Twitter: @OTO_Canada
Facebook: @TaxpayersOmbudsperson
YouTube: @TaxpayersOmbudsperson
canada.ca/taxpayers-ombudsperson
SOURCE Office of the Taxpayers' OmbudspersonView original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/March2023/24/c6885.html