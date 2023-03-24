New Rally House Storefront Now Open in Pittsburgh Market

MONROEVILLE, Pa., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Rally House has become a pillar of the Pittsburgh sports community in recent years, and the national retailer is thrilled to build upon this connection with a new store in Monroeville! Rally House Miracle Mile is about 20 minutes east of the downtown area, located in the popular Miracle Mile Shopping Center. Fans around this section of the city will appreciate the store's vast array of officially licensed sports apparel, unique local gifts, and more.

Rally House looks forward to debuting more storefronts in the coming year, including in this portion of Pennsylvania. "Pittsburgh is a special city with incredible fans that deserve a reliable source of gear," describes District Manager Sarah Hyde. "That's why we're so excited to open Rally House Miracle Mile and help every customer find what they need to show their team and city pride!"

Shoppers can explore an impressive inventory at Rally House Miracle Mile, with numerous high-quality products from esteemed vendors such as Mitchell & Ness, New Era, '47, and Nike. There are also multiple professional and collegiate teams available at this new Rally House location, like the Pittsburgh Steelers, Penguins, Pirates, Pitt Panthers, Penn State Nittany Lions, and more.

Along with stand-out sports merch, customers will find one-of-a-kind local apparel and gifts at Rally House Miracle Mile. Pittsburgh natives and tourists can count on this new Rally House store for localized gear to represent area favorites like Pittsburgh Brewing, Pittsburgh Pickle, and Primanti Bros.

The renowned sports and merchandise retailer focuses on delivering a top-tier shopping experience at every Rally House location. Plus, there's an enormous selection of products available to ship to any state at www.rallyhouse.com.

Patrons can remain caught up on store news and company updates by visiting the Rally House Miracle Mile Store Page or following the store on Facebook (@RallyHouseMiracle) and Rally House Pittsburgh on Instagram (@rally_pitt).

About Rally House

Rally House and Sampler Stores Inc. is a family-owned specialty boutique that offers a large selection of apparel, hats, gifts and home décor representing local NCAA, NFL, MLB, NBA, NHL, and MLS teams in addition to locally inspired apparel, gifts and food. Proudly based in Lenexa, Kansas, Rally House operates 140+ locations across 14 states.

CONTACT:

Sarah Hyde, District Manager

media@rallyhouse.com

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/new-rally-house-storefront-now-open-in-pittsburgh-market-301781036.html

SOURCE Rally House