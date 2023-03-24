Adrienne Faurote Named Haute Time Editor-in-Chief by Haute Media Group

Haute Media Group announces Adrienne Faurote as Editor-in-Chief of Haute Time

Faurote, who joined Haute Living in August of 2021 and currently serves as the Fashion, Jewelry, and Watch Director, will move into Editor-in-Chief of the Haute Time vertical effective immediately while maintaining her title at Haute Living. This announcement comes on the heels of Watches & Wonders 2023, as her role will be responsible for all editorial content, strategy, and partnerships across the print, digital, and social platforms.

Prior to her position at Haute Living and Haute Time, Faurote was the Fashion Market Editor at Marie Claire Magazine US, where she edited the fashion markets in the US, London, Milan, and Paris, and also attended SIHH and Baselworld, covering the latest watch and jewelry trends.

ABOUT HAUTE TIME

