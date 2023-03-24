Gift Cards Market Opportunity Analysis and Industry Forecast

At 15.4% CAGR Gift Cards Market Expected to Generate $1.92 Trillion by 2027 Amazon.com, Inc. , American Express Company

PORTLAND , OR, USA, UNITED STATES, March 24, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- According to the report published by Allied Market Research, the global gift cards market generated $619.25 billion in 2019, and is estimated to reach $1,922.87 billion by 2027, registering a CAGR of 15.4% from 2020 to 2027. The report offers an extensive analysis of changing market dynamics, key winning strategies, business performance, major segments, and competitive scenarios.

Increase in application areas such as banking, hospitality, and retail stores and growing technological innovation in product offerings drive the growth of the global gift cards market. However, various types of fees associated with card transactions hinder the market growth. On the other hand, surge in demand for gift cards from developing economies such as China and India creates new opportunities for the market player in the coming years.

Download Report Sample (Tables-95, Figures-27 with Insight Pages-205): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/4344

The report offers detailed segmentation of the global gift cards market based on card type, end user, and region.

Based on card type, the closed-loop card segment contributed to the largest share in 2019, accounting for more than two-thirds of the total share, and is estimated to maintain its dominant position during the forecast period. However, the open-loop card segment is estimated to portray the highest CAGR of 17.1% during the forecast period.

Based on end user, the retail establishment segment accounted for the largest share in 2019, holding more than two-thirds of the total share, and is expected to maintain the largest share throughout the forecast period. However, the corporate institutions segment is expected to register the highest CAGR of 16.8% from 2020 to 2027.

Based on region, North America contributed the highest share, accounting for more than two-fifths of the total market share in 2019, and will maintain its dominance throughout the forecast period. However, Asia-Pacific is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR of 17.0% from 2020 to 2027.

Interested to Procure the Data? Connect Here: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/4344

Key benefits for stakeholders

The study provides in-depth analysis of the global gift cards market share along with current & future trends to illustrate the imminent investment pockets.

Information about key drivers, restrains, and opportunities and their impact analysis on the market size are provided in the report.

Porter’s five forces analysis illustrates the potency of buyers and suppliers operating in the industry.

An extensive analysis of the key segments of the industry helps to understand the global gift cards market trends.

The quantitative analysis of the global gift cards market from 2020 to 2027 is provided to determine the market potential.

Key market segments

By Card type

Closed-loop Card

Open-loop Card

By End User

Retail Establishment

Corporate Institutions

By Region

North America

U.S.

Canada

Europe

UK

Germany

France

Netherlands

Spain

Italy

Nordic Countries

Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific

China

India

Japan

Australia

South Korea

Rest of Asia-Pacific

LAMEA

Latin America

Middle East

Africa

Connect Analyst : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/connect-to-analyst/4344

Key market players

Amazon.com, Inc.

American Express Company

Blackhawk Network Holdings, Inc.

Fiserv, Inc.

Givex Corporation

InComm Payments

PayPal, Inc.

Paytronix Systems, Inc.

Qwikcilver Solutions Pvt Ltd.

Walmart Inc.

Related Reports In BFSI Industry :

EMV Smart Cards Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/emv-smart-cards-market-A14987

Virtual Cards Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/virtual-cards-market-A17176

Digital Gift Cards Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/digital-gift-cards-market-A09990

Italy Gift Cards Market : https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/italy-gift-cards-market