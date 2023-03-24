Submit Release
South Africa Cargo Handling, Storage and Warehousing Industry Report 2023 Featuring Transnet, Bidfrieght Port Operations, Supergroup and Value Logistics

The "Cargo Handling, Storage and Warehousing in South Africa 2023" report has been added to  ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.


This report focuses on the loading and unloading of cargo, irrespective of the transport mode used, and the operation of storage and warehousing facilities for all kinds of goods, but excludes storage facilities operated by companies for their own use.

It includes comprehensive information on the size of the sector, state of logistics, supply chains, road and rail transport, and influencing factors such as logistics inefficiencies, power cuts, corruption and crime and the road to rail strategy.

There are profiles of 50 companies including Transnet, terminal companies such as Burgan Cape Terminals and the Durban and Richards Bay coal terminals, and operators such as Bidfrieght Port Operations, Supergroup and Value Logistics.

Cargo Handling, Storage and Warehousing in South Africa

South Africa's ports, roads and rail network face numerous challenge. The deterioration of Transnet's freight rail system due to rampant crime and lack of maintenance has resulted in a decline in freight taken by rail.

Logistics is also affected by corruption, strikes, political unrest and cyberattacks, and concern is growing about Transnet's continuing failure to address port and rail inefficiencies and reduce its debt. The slowing global and local economy is expected to result in declining volumes of cargo handled at ports.

Logistics Challenges

The pandemic led to a surge in demand for shipping as more people ordered goods online and to restrictions which led to logistics delays, pushing up container prices. Prices began to decline from early 2022 and delays have eased.

Disruptions in global supply chains and shortages of raw materials had been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war. Logistics delays led to additional costs which businesses are often unable to pass on to their customers:

Key Trends

Key trends include the growth of warehousing and returns driven by increase in ecommerce sales, and the increasing use by local companies of neighbouring ports to avoid local inefficiencies.

Demand for warehousing has been driven by ecommerce sales, which were expected to double as a percentage of retail sales in 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY
2.1. Industry Value Chain
2.2. Geographic Position
2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL
3.1. State of the Industry
3.2. Key Trends
3.3. Key Issues
3.4. Notable Players
3.5. Corporate Actions
3.6. Regulations
3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS
6.1. Economic Environment
6.2. Labour
6.3. Environmental Issues
6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation
6.5. Government Initiatives
6.6. Input Costs
6.7. Logistics Inefficiencies
6.8. Electricity Supply Constraints
6.9. Corruption, Crime and Unrest
6.10. Road to Rail Strategy

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT
7.1. Competition
7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry
7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES
11.1. Publications
11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

About ResearchAndMarkets.com
ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets
Laura Wood, Senior Manager
press@researchandmarkets.com
 
For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470
For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630
For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900
 
U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907
Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

View original content:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/south-africa-cargo-handling-storage-and-warehousing-industry-report-2023-featuring-transnet-bidfrieght-port-operations-supergroup-and-value-logistics-301780834.html

SOURCE Research and Markets

