South Africa Cargo Handling, Storage and Warehousing Industry Report 2023 Featuring Transnet, Bidfrieght Port Operations, Supergroup and Value Logistics

DUBLIN, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The "Cargo Handling, Storage and Warehousing in South Africa 2023" report has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



This report focuses on the loading and unloading of cargo, irrespective of the transport mode used, and the operation of storage and warehousing facilities for all kinds of goods, but excludes storage facilities operated by companies for their own use.

It includes comprehensive information on the size of the sector, state of logistics, supply chains, road and rail transport, and influencing factors such as logistics inefficiencies, power cuts, corruption and crime and the road to rail strategy.

There are profiles of 50 companies including Transnet, terminal companies such as Burgan Cape Terminals and the Durban and Richards Bay coal terminals, and operators such as Bidfrieght Port Operations, Supergroup and Value Logistics.

Cargo Handling, Storage and Warehousing in South Africa

South Africa's ports, roads and rail network face numerous challenge. The deterioration of Transnet's freight rail system due to rampant crime and lack of maintenance has resulted in a decline in freight taken by rail.

Logistics is also affected by corruption, strikes, political unrest and cyberattacks, and concern is growing about Transnet's continuing failure to address port and rail inefficiencies and reduce its debt. The slowing global and local economy is expected to result in declining volumes of cargo handled at ports.

Logistics Challenges

The pandemic led to a surge in demand for shipping as more people ordered goods online and to restrictions which led to logistics delays, pushing up container prices. Prices began to decline from early 2022 and delays have eased.

Disruptions in global supply chains and shortages of raw materials had been exacerbated by the Russia-Ukraine war. Logistics delays led to additional costs which businesses are often unable to pass on to their customers:

Key Trends

Key trends include the growth of warehousing and returns driven by increase in ecommerce sales, and the increasing use by local companies of neighbouring ports to avoid local inefficiencies.

Demand for warehousing has been driven by ecommerce sales, which were expected to double as a percentage of retail sales in 2022.

Key Topics Covered:

1. INTRODUCTION

2. DESCRIPTION OF THE INDUSTRY

2.1. Industry Value Chain

2.2. Geographic Position

2.3. Size of the Industry

3. LOCAL

3.1. State of the Industry

3.2. Key Trends

3.3. Key Issues

3.4. Notable Players

3.5. Corporate Actions

3.6. Regulations

3.7. Enterprise Development and Social Development

4. AFRICA

5. INTERNATIONAL

6. INFLUENCING FACTORS

6.1. Economic Environment

6.2. Labour

6.3. Environmental Issues

6.4. Technology, R&D, Innovation

6.5. Government Initiatives

6.6. Input Costs

6.7. Logistics Inefficiencies

6.8. Electricity Supply Constraints

6.9. Corruption, Crime and Unrest

6.10. Road to Rail Strategy

7. COMPETITIVE ENVIRONMENT

7.1. Competition

7.2. Ownership Structure of the Industry

7.3. Barriers to Entry

8. SWOT ANALYSIS

9. OUTLOOK

10. INDUSTRY ASSOCIATIONS

11. REFERENCES

11.1. Publications

11.2. Websites

COMPANY PROFILES

African Marine Solutions Group (Pty) Ltd

Airlink (Pty) Ltd

Aspen Logistic Services (Pty) Ltd

Bidfreight Port Operations (Pty) Ltd

Bigfoot Express Freight (Pty) Ltd

BKB Ltd

Bollore Transport and Logistics South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Burgan Cape Terminals (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Cargo Carriers (Pty) Ltd

Commercial Cold Storage (Pty) Ltd

DHL Supply Chain ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Digistics (Pty) Ltd

Durban Coal Terminal Company (Pty) Ltd

FPT Group (Pty) Ltd

Freitan S A (RF) (Pty) Ltd

Grindrod Ltd

Ibhayi Clearing and Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Imperial Logistics Ltd

Island View Storage (Pty) Ltd

Kuehne and Nagel (Pty) Ltd

Logistics Group (Pty) Ltd (The)

Lufthansa Cargo AG

Manica South Africa (Pty) Ltd

(Pty) Ltd Menzies Aviation ( South Africa ) (Pty) Ltd

) (Pty) Ltd Namibia Logistics (Pty) Ltd

NAS Colossal Aviation Services (Pty) Ltd

NWK Ltd

Oceanwide Logistics SA (Pty) Ltd

OneLogix Group Ltd

PCA Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Port Stevedoring (Pty) Ltd

Richards Bay Coal Terminal (Pty) Ltd

RTT Group (Pty) Ltd

SACO CFR (Pty) Ltd

Safcor Freight (Pty) Ltd

SAFreight Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Santova Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Santova Ltd

Solethu Marine Services (Pty) Ltd

South Africa Cargo Services (Pty) Ltd

South African Airways SOC Ltd

South African Bulk Terminals (Pty) Ltd

South African Container Depots (Pty) Ltd

Super Group Ltd

Swissport South Africa (Pty) Ltd

Transnet SOC Ltd

Unitrans Supply Chain Solutions (Pty) Ltd

Value Logistics (Pty) Ltd

Vopak Terminal Durban (Pty) Ltd

Woods Warehousing (Pty) Ltd

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/tia6hm

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Media Contact:

Research and Markets

Laura Wood, Senior Manager

press@researchandmarkets.com



For E.S.T Office Hours Call +1-917-300-0470

For U.S./CAN Toll Free Call +1-800-526-8630

For GMT Office Hours Call +353-1-416-8900



U.S. Fax: 646-607-1907

Fax (outside U.S.): +353-1-481-1716

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/539438/Research_and_Markets_Logo.jpg

SOURCE Research and Markets