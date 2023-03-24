Axis Communications Launches "Connect" Podcast Aimed at Fostering Innovation through Conversations with Industry Visionaries

Axis Communications, the industry leader in video surveillance, today announced the release of a new proprietary podcast, "Connect". The show encourages people from every industry to join prominent thought leaders as they explore timely and important topics around technology and network solutions. The bimonthly podcast is hosted by James Marcella, Director of Industry Associations for Axis and Scott Dunn, Sr. Director of Business Development, Systems & Solutions for Axis.

"Axis Communications has always made it our mission to pioneer new technologies, envision the future, and promote an entrepreneurial spirit," said Marcella. "We believe in the power of collaboration—through open systems and networking, and by connecting people and ideas, true ground-breaking innovation can occur. With that in mind, the ‘Connect' podcast was born. We look forward to engaging conversations with our guests that we hope will inform and inspire our listeners."

"Connect" brings listeners an engaging program featuring guests from private industry and the public sector to explore topics including electronic and physical security, information technology, cybersecurity, government regulations, IoT, Artificial Intelligence and more. Listeners can expect to discover new ways of thinking that combine the human imagination and intelligent technology. Upcoming guests include:

- Mike Grigsby, Digital Transformation Evangelist and Executive Advisor, MWGrigs LLC

- Marshall Freeman, Deputy Chief Administrative Officer, Atlanta Police Department

- Tim Wenzel, Former Head of Global Security Protective Intelligence, Meta and Cofounder The Kindness Games

- Gloria Graham, System Director for Emergency Management and Public Safety, Lee Health

- Dr. Lou Marciani, Director and Cofounder of the Innovation Institute for Fan Experience

- Michelle James, Vice President of Strategic Industry Programs, CTIA

"At the rate technology continues to develop and improve, it's nearly impossible for any one person to stay on top of everything," said Dunn. "‘Connect' brings together two people who are passionate about technology and its potential, inviting an array of experts to the table to explore timely topics with those guests as our field guides. Part safari, part classroom, part conversations between friends, ‘Connect' combines brilliant people and fresh ideas to create innovative conversations."

"Connect" is released bimonthly and is available on all major podcast platforms.

Listen now: https://www.buzzsprout.com/2156398/share

About the Hosts

Scott Dunn is the Senior Director of Business Development, Systems & Solutions, Axis Communications, Inc. He has over 26 years of experience in the security industry and has been guiding Axis Business Development since 2009 for the Americas Region. Since 2019, Dunn has served on the SIA board of Directors and executive committee as well as the national advisory council for the National Center for Spectator Sports Safety and Security. He is a sought-after author, speaker, and expert panelist, featured in security publications and at Industry Events such as ASIS, ISC West and Securing New Ground. Dunn has been recognized as one of the top ten most influential people in the physical security market of North America by the SecurityHive.com peer survey and was awarded the NCS4-SIA sports security innovator of the year award in 2019.

James Marcella is the Director of Industry Associations for Axis Communications, Inc. With over 25 years of industry experience, James oversees relations with key industry associations and government entities in North America, including ASIS International and the Security Industry Association (SIA). He currently serves as a Community Vice President for three ASIS communities: School Safety and Security, Healthcare, and Commercial Real Estate. He also serves as the Chair of the Video and Vision Subcommittee at SIA, which focuses on standards activities for video surveillance. Passionate about knowledge sharing within the security industry, Marcella has participated in many educational and speaking opportunities at high-profile events, including GSX, ISC West, ISC East, and The Monitoring Association.

About Axis Communications

Axis enables a smarter and safer world by creating solutions for improving security and business performance. As a network technology company and industry leader, Axis offers solutions in video surveillance, access control, intercom, and audio systems. They are enhanced by intelligent analytics applications and supported by high-quality training. Axis has around 4,000 dedicated employees in over 50 countries and collaborates with technology and system integration partners worldwide to deliver customer solutions. Axis was founded in 1984, and the headquarters are in Lund, Sweden​. For more information about Axis, please visit our website www.axis.com.

