NOTICE: Investors in Lumen Technologies, Inc. with Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead Class Action Lawsuit - LUMN

San Diego, California--(Newsfile Corp. - March 24, 2023) - Robbins Geller Rudman & Dowd LLP announces that the Lumen class action lawsuit seeks to represent purchasers or acquirers of Lumen Technologies, Inc. LUMN common stock between September 14, 2020 and February 7, 2023, inclusive (the "Class Period"). Captioned Voigt v. Lumen Technologies, Inc., No. 23-cv-00286 (W.D. La.), the Lumen class action lawsuit charges Lumen as well as certain of Lumen's current and former top executives with violations of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

CASE ALLEGATIONS: Lumen purports to be an international facilities-based technology and communications company.

The Lumen Technologies class action lawsuit alleges that defendants throughout the Class Period made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (i) various headwinds were impeding Lumen's ability to invest in and grow its Quantum Fiber brand; (ii) Quantum Fiber was not progressing as was represented to the public; (iii) Lumen's management was reassessing its strategic priorities and had placed a hold on the plans to quickly scale up the Quantum Fiber brand; and (iv) as a result of Lumen's decision to delay expansion of Quantum Fiber, Lumen's results and metrics were negatively impacted and the scaling up of Quantum Fiber would not occur until, at the earliest, the end of 2023.

On February 9, 2022, Lumen revealed the negative effects of stressed supply chains on Lumen's operations and confirmed that those supply chain obstacles negatively impacted operations regarding Quantum Fiber. On this news, Lumen's stock price declined more than 15%.

Then, on November 2, 2022, Lumen revealed further delays in the Quantum Fiber build, acknowledging that Quantum Fiber was "not yet where we want to be" and that Lumen has "much more to do." Lumen further revealed that it "slowed some of [its] [digital] transformation[s]" while undertaking a series of divestiture transactions. On this news, Lumen's stock price declined nearly 18%.

Finally, on February 7, 2023, Lumen revealed that work on Quantum Fiber had hit the "stop button" and acknowledged that its "location and subscriber results were impacted by the [Quantum Fiber] pause we had in place." On this news, Lumen's stock price declined nearly 21%, further damaging investors.

THE LEAD PLAINTIFF PROCESS: The Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 permits any investor who purchased or acquired Lumen common stock during the Class Period to seek appointment as lead plaintiff of the Lumen class action lawsuit. A lead plaintiff is generally the movant with the greatest financial interest in the relief sought by the putative class who is also typical and adequate of the putative class. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the Lumen class action lawsuit. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice to litigate the Lumen class action lawsuit. An investor's ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff of the Lumen class action lawsuit.

