Catcha Investment Corp Announces Transfer of the Listing of Its Class A Common Stock to NYSE American

There were 1,902 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,385 in the last 365 days.
Catcha Investment Corp CHAA (the "Company"), announced that it has received authorization on March 23rd, 2023, to transfer the listing of its Class A common stock from the New York Stock Exchange to NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American"). The Company anticipates its Class A common stock will begin trading on NYSE American on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 under its current ticker symbol of CHAA. Until such transfer is complete, the Class A common stock will continue to trade under the same ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005116/en/
© 2023 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.