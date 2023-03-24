Submit Release
Catcha Investment Corp Announces Transfer of the Listing of Its Class A Common Stock to NYSE American

Catcha Investment Corp CHAA (the "Company"), announced that it has received authorization on March 23rd, 2023, to transfer the listing of its Class A common stock from the New York Stock Exchange to NYSE American LLC ("NYSE American"). The Company anticipates its Class A common stock will begin trading on NYSE American on Tuesday, March 28, 2023 under its current ticker symbol of CHAA. Until such transfer is complete, the Class A common stock will continue to trade under the same ticker symbol on the New York Stock Exchange.

