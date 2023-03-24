TWITTER'S ELON MUSK TO JOIN NBCUNIVERSAL'S LINDA YACCARINO ON STAGE AT POSSIBLE'S INAUGURAL MARKETING EVENT

Join Elon Musk, CEO Twitter, and Linda Yaccarino, NBCUniversal as they talk about Twitter 2.0 and what it means for marketers, culture, and conversations on April 18 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach

NEW YORK, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc. and POSSIBLE , the premier marquee marketing event, announced today a new addition to their prestigious speaker lineup. Elon Musk, CEO, Twitter and Linda Yaccarino, Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships, NBCUniversal will join forces on stage in a keynote entitled: "Twitter 2.0: From Conversations to Partnerships."

The session is an intimate conversation between Yaccarino and Musk discussing Twitter 2.0 and what the future holds for marketers on the platform and the role Twitter plays in cultural conversations. This session will take place at 12:55 pm EDT on Tuesday, April 18 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach.

Elon Musk leads SpaceX, Tesla, Neuralink, The Boring Company, and Twitter.

As Chairman of Global Advertising and Partnerships, Linda Yaccarino is the strategic and operational bridge across NBCUniversal's global networks, properties, and business units. Yaccarino oversees all Global, National and Local Ad Sales, Partnerships, B2B Marketing, Ad Tech, Data, Measurement, and Commerce.

POSSIBLE is a new tentpole event that brings together the most influential marketing, business leaders, and visionaries from technology, digital, media, entertainment, and culture. There will be 14 tracks of curated content, masterclasses, workshops, an exposition, an outside activation area, VIP networking, and entertainment over the three-day conference. More than 100 business leaders will grace the stages at POSSIBLE, including: LL COOL J, Founder & CEO, Rock The Bells; Rock and Roll Hall of Famer Jon Bon Jovi ; Alex Rodriguez (A-Rod), World Series Champion, CEO and Co-Owner of the Minnesota Timberwolves/Lynx and A-Rod Corp; Steve Stoute, Founder & Chief Executive Officer, United Masters & Translation; Linda Lee, CMO, Campbell Soup Company; and Karin Timpone, CMO, Major League Baseball. MMA Global will be announcing its proprietary research and hosting the SMARTIES Awards on April 18.

This is an event you won't want to miss, and there is still time to register to attend POSSIBLE . Look for more announcements on exciting content and speakers to come soon.

About POSSIBLE

POSSIBLE is a new marquee event created by Beyond Ordinary Events, Inc., that is curated specifically for the greater marketing ecosystem, including brands, technology, digital, media, culture, and more. Powered by the omnichannel expertise of MMA Global (a key partner and investor of Beyond Ordinary Events), the inaugural event will take place on April 17-19, 2023 at the Fontainebleau Miami Beach and combines all former MMA Global events into one colossal, immersive, and engaging celebration. Brimming with content dedicated to future-thinking marketers combined with innovation and emerging technologies, POSSIBLE will be the centerpiece for the entire marketing and media community to network with industry peers, share ideas, present visions, and discuss mutual challenges. Conceived and created by Christian Muche (Co-Founder, DMEXCO), POSSIBLE will be the cornerstone marketing tent-pole event of the year.

POSSIBLE's confirmed sponsors

Premier Sponsor: Google

Platinum Partners: Albertsons Media Collective, Analytic Partners, Magnite, PubMatic, Uber

Gold and Silver partners and exhibitors: AcuityAds, Adform, Adluscent, adMarketplace, Arity, Advertising Solutions, Assembly, Braze, Braun IP Law LLC, Brunswick Corporation, Canva, Criteo, DAC, Datonics, DiGennaro Communications, DigitalReef, DISQO, DPAA, Equativ, Google Chrome,GroundTruth, HUMAN, Influential, Integral Ad Science, Kargo, Kroger Precision Marketing, Ketch, Lili Studios, LoopMe, Lumen Research, MediaLink, Mediaocean, Mobkoi, MOO, Nextdoor, NBCUniversal, Numatec, Out of Home Advertising Association, The Palmer Group, Inc., TikTok, T-Mobile Advertising Solutions, Qnary, ReBid, Scope3, SeaWorld, Sinch, Start.io, Suzy, The Trade Desk, TransUnion with Neustar, VEVE, Vibes, VidMob, Yahoo, and Yieldmo.

Media Partners: Beet.TV, BlueStripe/NDA; Digiday

DEI Partner: She Runs It

About NBCUniversal

NBCUniversal is one of the world's leading media and entertainment companies in the development, production, and marketing of entertainment, news and information to a global audience. NBCUniversal owns and operates a valuable portfolio of news and entertainment television networks, a premier motion picture company, significant television production operations, a leading television stations group, world-renowned theme parks, and a premium ad-supported streaming service. NBCUniversal is a subsidiary of Comcast Corporation.

About MMA Global

Comprised of over 800-member companies globally and 15 regional offices, the MMA is the only marketing trade association that brings together the full ecosystem of marketers, martech and media companies working collaboratively to architect the future of marketing, while relentlessly delivering growth today. Led by CMOs, the MMA helps marketers lead the imperative for marketing change–in ways that enable future breakthroughs while optimizing current activities. The MMA is committed to science and questioning and believes that creating marketing impact is steeped in constructively challenging the status quo encouraging business leaders to aggressively adopt proven, peer-driven, and scientific best practices, without compromise. The MMA invests millions of dollars in rigorous research to enable marketers with unassailable truth and actionable tools. By enlightening, empowering and enabling marketers, the MMA shapes future success, while also propelling business growth.

