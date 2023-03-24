Patti Engineering to Showcase Siemens and Digitalization Expertise at Manufacturing in America Conference April 12-13, 2023 in Detroit

Patti Engineering will exhibit at booth #402 during the 2023 Manufacturing in America event, co-hosted by Siemens and Electro-Matic Products, to collaborate with manufacturing professionals and industry leaders.

AUBURN HILLS, Mich., March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Patti Engineering, Inc., a leading control system integration company with offices in Michigan, Texas, and Indiana, is pleased to announce its participation in the upcoming Manufacturing in America 2023 event, hosted by Siemens and Electro-Matic Products. The event will take place at Ford Field in downtown Detroit from April 12-13, 2023, where Patti Engineering will be available at exhibit #402 to discuss control systems integration and Industry 4.0 digitalization with attendees.

"The Manufacturing in America conference is a perfect environment to collaborate with and learn from industry leaders and other professionals in the manufacturing community. At our exhibit, our engineers and staff look forward to sharing how we have helped manufacturers leverage digitalization and automation technology to achieve their business goals," said Sam Hoff, founder and CEO of Patti Engineering. "We can discuss using digital tools such as IoT devices, AI, simulation and edge/cloud computing to gain better visibility into processes and outcomes. We can also discuss increasing OEE by upgrading legacy control systems, identifying automation and robotic opportunities for improvement."

The Manufacturing in America (MiA) event brings together more than 3,700 executives, engineers, and enthusiasts from the manufacturing community to network with industry leaders, showcase technological advancements, highlight best practices, and encourage collaboration to drive the future of manufacturing. Attendees can participate in over 100 technical seminars and visit more than 50 exhibits dedicated to emerging automation, digitalization, controls, and drive technologies in the dynamic manufacturing industry.

MiA opens the two day event with The Summit, a three-hour seminar that features thought-provoking presentations and discussions with leading U.S. manufacturing industry experts. The 2023 program will center on how organizations can realize their digital transformation through discussions on growing industrial digital ecosystems of data-driven, automated, and connected technologies.

Patti Engineering's continued participation at MiA underscores their commitment to innovation and excellence in control systems integration. "After a three-year hiatus due to the pandemic, we are excited to once again participate and support our partners Siemens and Electro-Matic Products in the return of this event." said Hoff.

Sam Hoff will lead a presentation at the event on Thursday, April 13th, entitled "Digitalization: A Practical Guide," discussing the most impactful steps you can take on your digitalization journey.

To learn more and register, visit http://www.attendmia.com.

About Patti Engineering, Inc.

Patti Engineering, Inc. is a CSIA Certified control systems integration company offering high-caliber engineering and software development services. Patti Engineering's technical expertise in electrical control and information systems provides turnkey control systems integration for design/build, upgrade/retrofit and asset/energy management projects. Industrial automation, production intelligence and shop floor IT solutions services include: project management, electrical engineering, hardware design, hardware procurement, software development, installation, calibration, start-up testing, verification, documentation, training and warranty support. Customer satisfaction and project success earned the company placement in the Control Engineering Magazine's Hall of Fame. For more information, visit our website, Linkedin, Facebook, Twitter and Youtube.

Media Contact

