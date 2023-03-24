There were 1,901 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,386 in the last 365 days.
FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE
March 24, 2023
MEDIA ADVISORY: LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR ANTONIO DELGADO TO JOIN DMV FOR GRAND OPENING OF NEW HARLEM OFFICE
Albany, NY – Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado will join New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder and others for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of DMV’s new office in Harlem.
When: Monday, March 27, 2023
2 p.m.
Where: Harlem DMV Office
5 West 125th Street
2nd Floor
New York, NY 10027
Who: Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado
Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner, New York State DMV