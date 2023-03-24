FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

March 24, 2023

MEDIA ADVISORY: LIEUTENANT GOVERNOR ANTONIO DELGADO TO JOIN DMV FOR GRAND OPENING OF NEW HARLEM OFFICE

Albany, NY – Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado will join New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder and others for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of DMV’s new office in Harlem.

When: Monday, March 27, 2023

2 p.m.

Where: Harlem DMV Office

5 West 125th Street

2nd Floor

New York, NY 10027

Who: Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado

Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner, New York State DMV