MEDIA ADVISORY: Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado to Join DMV for Grand Opening of New Harlem Office

March 24, 2023

 

 Albany, NY – Lieutenant Governor Antonio Delgado will join New York State Department of Motor Vehicles Commissioner Mark J.F. Schroeder and others for a ribbon-cutting ceremony to mark the grand opening of DMV’s new office in Harlem. 

 

When:  Monday, March 27, 2023

2 p.m.

               

Where:  Harlem DMV Office

5 West 125th Street

2nd Floor

New York, NY 10027

           

Who:  Lt. Gov. Antonio Delgado

Mark J.F. Schroeder, Commissioner, New York State DMV

