FBCL Blue Water Bridge rehabilitation project begins July 5, 2023

/EIN News/ -- POINT EDWARD, Ontario, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The U.S.-bound span (First Blue Water Bridge) will be closed to traffic beginning July 5, 2023 for rehabilitation work. The work is expected to be finished by October 5, 2023. To minimize impact and disruption, the Canada-bound span (Second Blue Water Bridge) will become bi-directional and remain operational during construction. The rehabilitation work is not expected to have significant traffic disruptions to travellers or to the local community.



The Canada-bound span (Second Blue Water Bridge) will be used to accommodate international traffic in both directions during the project. The north lane will be open to traffic from Canada to U.S. across the bridge, and the south and middle lanes will be open to traffic from the U.S. to Canada. All of the toll lanes will remain open as traffic approaches the toll plazas at each end of the bridge.

The Blue Water Bridge is an essential economic link between Canada and the United States. This important project continues the commitment between The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited (FBCL) and the Michigan Department of Transportation (MDOT) to maintain and preserve the safety and reliability of the Blue Water Bridge. Helping to minimize and manage short-term traffic delays for cross-border travellers is an integral part of the project.

Reduced lane access during the project will prevent the availability of a dedicated lane for NEXUS and F.A.S.T. motorists, as well as for buses. Wide loads will be restricted to less than 3.35 metres (11 ft).

The FBCL and MDOT have been seeking input and assistance from local border security and public safety agencies to ensure that the most efficient traffic plans are incorporated into this project. Traffic flow and sign placement are being developed to help reduce delays and keep vehicles moving safely. As well, staff from all agencies are refining their daily traffic management procedures to promote the efficient flow of vehicles during the project, while also maintaining emergency vehicle access.

The FBCL encourages travellers to take advantage of the 24-hour live traffic camera feed when planning their trip across the bridge and thanks them for their patience. Follow @BlueWaterBridge on Twitter for frequent traffic wait time updates.

About The Federal Bridge Corporation Limited

The FBCL owns, manages and operates international bridges and associated structures in Sault Ste. Marie, Point Edward, Lansdowne (Thousand Islands) and Cornwall, Ontario. The FBCL’s mandate is to provide the highest level of stewardship so that its international bridges and associated structures are safe and efficient for users.

