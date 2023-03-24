Jacqueline Ball, Co-Founder of Sozoe Creative Offers An Innovative (and interruptive) Pinterest Marketing Solution

Using Pinterest Advertising Can Give Businesses a Major Advantage to Reach Their Ideal Customer Through AI Learning & Personalized Product Recommendations.
JACKSONVILLE, FLORIDA, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- Jacqueline Ball, co-founder and digital strategist for Sozoe Creative, has discovered huge advantages to business marketing by using Pinterest. She and her team work with businesses to build their online advertising portfolio to optimize campaigns, design creatives, and help businesses prepare for holiday periods or key dates.
Sozoe Creative’s general business model is extremely customized according to the needs of the clients, and their Pinterest Marketing Solution is no exception. and Ball shares “we spend a considerable amount of time getting to know our client business model. Supply chain, COGS, margins, overhead- we get to really know them and how they interact. . What’s your return on ad spend per product, and per category? We really understand their business model. It’s almost like business consulting. We have extremely high retention because our solutions are tailor made.”
Sozoe Creative’s beginnings date back 8 years, and social media marketing was just beginning. Jacqueline and her team set out to master it, creating a niche in Pinterest marketing. “Pinterest was looked at as a wedding planning platform for women,” shares Jacqueline. “That’s how it started, but it has dramatically changed.” WIth a relatively low ad cost and a quickly growing demographic including now including men, Pinterest is becoming an un-ignorable solution for companies looking to gain massive returns from their ads.
“We are consistently hitting a 600%-700% return on ad spend [on Pinterest] for e-commerce clients with a quality product that matches the audience.”
Jacqueline and her team work efficiently together, prioritizing collaboration and creating a well-balanced team of thinkers. One of their most successful Pinterest collaborations was with the app, “Honey,” a money-saving extension that was acquired by Paypal in 2020. Their app t can scour the web during online shopping to locate discounts and coupons. “We helped them evaluate their app install conversion rate by evaluating how attribution comes into play,it was a successful campaign.”
For those looking to use Pinterest to attract more online traffic for their business, Jacqueline shares that there are several advantages. “It’s the best of both worlds: you can target keyword searches and interests.” For retailers, they can expect less competition on Pinterest as opposed to Google; there is more opportunity for organic traffic. Pinterest can ultimately be used by leveraging your service for content creation and blog promotion.
Pinterest could be just the thing your business needs to take their online traffic to the next level. For more information or to contact Sozoe Creative, or to collaborate on a Pinterest campaign, contact them via their website or visit their social media.
