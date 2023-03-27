Business Reporter: Maximising data security and minimising latency in the cloud

Why the private cloud is the right solution for highly regulated sectors
LONDON, UNITED KINGDOM, March 27, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- In an article published on Business Reporter, Jake Madders, CEO and Co-founder of Hyve Managed Hosting talks about how financial service providers can benefit from private cloud solutions as far as data security and latency are concerned. The cloud offers a vast array of benefits – including improved collaboration and better data management – which are now becoming table stakes for companies that want to stay competitive in a digital age. The cloud is cost-efficient, as it offers scalability and flexibility in resource management and businesses can save the funds they would otherwise invest in the hardware and infrastructure of in-house solutions.
For highly regulated sectors, such as finance, private cloud solutions have significant advantages over the public cloud. By providing enhanced security, advanced encryption and regular security audits, the private cloud offers businesses much greater control over their security posture. Moreover, global cloud providers can offer multinational companies in the finance sector low-latency solutions, as they have data storage facilities close to businesses’ various markets. While previously storage and computing capacity was expanded by adding servers manually to the system on the premises, with cloud providers, servers are instantly ready for deployment – which is especially handy in industries with varying demand patterns and seasonal spikes. Cloud services are also paving the way for digital innovation and blockchain deployments, and, as data in the cloud remains between specific boundaries, it saves businesses the effort to comply with data security regulation for every jurisdiction they operate in.
