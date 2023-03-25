At a CAGR of 4.6% Soy Protein Isolate Market is projected to reach $4.5 billion by 2031

The global demand for soy protein isolate is expected to increase, as consumers are limiting the consumption of meat due to increase in health concerns

PORTLAND, OR, US, March 25, 2023 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Soy Protein Isolate Market Size was valued at $2.9 billion in 2021, and is estimated to reach $4.5 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 4.6% from 2022 to 2031. Currently, the global soy protein isolate market is witnessing significant growth, due to an increase in awareness among consumers for a protein-rich diet. In addition, the consumption of soy protein concentrate powder as a supplement has increased, owing to regular recommendations by dieticians & doctors in response to a wider set of customer demand for protein supplements in their diets.

Request The Sample PDF Of This Report: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/request-sample/17806

On the contrary, a rise in the requirement for dietary supplements and animal feed (rich in plant-based protein) is expected to offer potential growth opportunities for the global soy protein isolate market. The elderly generation of the population consumes most of food supplements, including protein, vitamins, calcium, and other supplements to delay aging disorders and effects.

Regional Analysis:

The soy protein isolate market is segmented into application, form and end user, and region. Depending on the application, the market is divided into food, beverage, medicines, and others. On the basis of form, the market is segregated into organic and conventional. On the basis of end-user, the market is bifurcated into commercial and residential. Region-wise, the market is analyzed across North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and LAMEA. North America accounted for more than 35% share of the total revenue in 2021, followed by Europe and Asia-Pacific.

Leading Key Players Are:

The key players included in the Soy Protein Isolate Market Analysis are AG Processing Inc., Archer-Daniels-Midland Company, Cargill, Inc., CHS Inc., Doves Farm Foods Ltd., E. I. Du Pont De Nemours and Company (Dupont Nutrition and Health), Kerry Group, Plc., Kraft Heinz Company, the Kellogg Company, and Wilmar International Limited.

Procure Complete Report (224 Pages PDF with Insights, Charts, Tables, and Figures): https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/checkout-final/34f36b94045975844b7a9cb5655b5104

Moreover, active and health-conscious consumers have shifted their preference toward natural alternatives from caffeinated and sugar-based energy drinks. Protein ingredients possess specific nutrients and supplements, which improvise athletic performance and metabolism. Appropriate nutrition is an essential prerequisite for the effective improvement of athletic performance, recovery from fatigue after exercise, and prevention of injury.

Key findings of the study

-> By application, the beverages segment is anticipated to be the fastest growing segment during the Soy Protein Isolate Market Forecast period with the CAGR of 6.6%.

-> On the basis of form, the organic segment is anticipated to grow with a fastest CAGR during the forecast period with the CAGR of 6.2%.

-> On the basis of end user, the residential segment is likely to be the fastest growing segment during the forecast period with the CAGR of 5.2%.

-> Region-wise, North America led has the dominating Soy Protein Isolate Market Size in 2021, and is expected to retain its dominance during the forecast period.

Inquiry Before Buying: https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/purchase-enquiry/17806

Soy protein concentrate is a nutritional supplement manufactured after the soy is dehulled & defatted. The percentage of protein in lower-end concentrates ranges from 30% to 90%. However, the availability of alternatives, such as whey protein ingredients, and an increase in the inclination of consumers toward high-quality animal protein are some factors anticipated to hamper the market growth.

Browse Similar Reports:

Cooking Oils & Fats Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/cooking-oils-and-fats-market

Polyphenol Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/polyphenol-market

Textured Soy Protein Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/textured-soy-protein-market

Licorice Extract Market - https://www.alliedmarketresearch.com/licorice-extract-market-A06712

About Us

Allied Market Research (AMR) is a full-service market research and business-consulting wing of Allied Analytics LLP based in Portland, Oregon. Allied Market Research provides global enterprises as well as medium and small businesses with unmatched quality of “Market Research Reports” and “Business Intelligence Solutions.” AMR has a targeted view to provide business insights and consulting to assist its clients to make strategic business decisions and achieve sustainable growth in their respective market domain.

Pawan Kumar, the CEO of Allied Market Research, is leading the organization toward providing high-quality data and insights. We are in professional corporate relations with various companies and this helps us in digging out market data that helps us generate accurate research data tables and confirms utmost accuracy in our market forecasting. Each and every data presented in the reports published by us is extracted through primary interviews with top officials from leading companies of domain concerned. Our secondary data procurement methodology includes deep online and offline research and discussion with knowledgeable professionals and analysts in the industry.