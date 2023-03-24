NonprofitFundraising.com Announces the 2023 List of America's Top Fundraisers

Submit Release
Announcing the 2023 List of Top Fundraisers, recognizing the exceptional achievements of the country's most successful and innovative nonprofit fundraisers.

We are thrilled to recognize the incredible work of these fundraisers who have made such a positive impact on their communities.”
— Jay Andrews
FRANKLIN, TENNESSEE, USA, March 24, 2023/EINPresswire.com/ -- NonprofitFundraising.com, the leading fundraising resource for nonprofit organizations, is thrilled to announce the release of the 2023 list of America's Top Fundraisers. This annual list recognizes and celebrates the outstanding achievements of the country's most successful and innovative nonprofit fundraisers.

The NonprofitFundraising.com team carefully evaluated nominees from across the country and selected the top performers based on their impressive fundraising results, innovative strategies, and exceptional leadership skills. The 2023 list showcases individuals and organizations that have made a significant impact on the nonprofit sector and have demonstrated a deep commitment to improving their communities.

Jay Andrews, Communications Director for NonprofitFundraising.com, expressed his enthusiasm for the 2023 list, stating, "We are thrilled to recognize the incredible work of these fundraisers who have made such a positive impact on their communities. Nonprofit organizations are the backbone of our society, and we are excited to help support them by highlighting the amazing work of these fundraising professionals."

The 2023 list of America's Top Fundraisers includes individuals from a diverse range of organizations, including healthcare, education, social services, and the arts. Each honoree has demonstrated exceptional leadership, creativity, and dedication to their cause, and their accomplishments have made a significant impact on the lives of countless individuals and communities.

The honorees on this year's list include nonprofit professionals who have implemented innovative fundraising strategies, built strong donor relationships, and leveraged technology to achieve their goals.

The 2023 list of America's Top Fundraisers includes outstanding individuals such as Dale Berkey, President of BBS & Associates, who has demonstrated exceptional leadership and fundraising skills in the ministry sector. Tim Smith, Founder of Nonprofit DNA, has been recognized for his innovative strategies in building successful fundraising campaigns for churches and nonprofit organizations. The list also includes Jeff Brooks, a prolific fundraiser and author who has made significant contributions to the nonprofit sector, as well as Erica Waasdorp, Founder of A Direct Solution, who has helped countless organizations achieve their fundraising goals through her expertise in direct marketing and recurring gift fundraising.

NonprofitFundraising.com is proud to support the nonprofit sector by providing resources, tools, and training to help organizations achieve their fundraising goals. To learn more about the 2023 list of America's Top Fundraisers and other resources available to nonprofit organizations, visit NonprofitFundraising.com.

