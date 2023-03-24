District of Columbia Reports 4.7 Unemployment Rate in February

(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in February 2023; this was an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the revised January 2023 rate of 4.5 percent.

“Our top priority is ensuring Washingtonians have access to resources and tools to help them secure sustainable work and achieve economic stability,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. The District’s preliminary February job estimates show an increase of 2,700 jobs, for a total of 764,900 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 3,000 jobs. The public sector decreased by 300 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.

The number of employed District residents decreased by 300 from 371,800 in January 2023 to 371,500 in February 2023. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 500 from 389,200 in January 2023 to 389,700 in February 2023. The labor force participation rate was unchanged from 70.5 percent in January 2023 to 70.5 percent in February 2023.

Employment Overview

Manufacturing sector remained the same, after remaining the same in the prior month. With employment at 1,000 jobs, jobs remained the same from a year ago.

Mining, Logging and Construction sector remained the same, after decreasing by 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 14,700 jobs, jobs decreased by 500 or 3.29 percent from a year ago.

Trade, Transportation, and Utilities sector decreased by 100, after decreasing by 600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 30,400 jobs, jobs increased by 200 or .66 percent from a year ago.

Information sector decreased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 200 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 20,800 jobs, jobs increased by 300 jobs or 1.46 percent for a year ago.

Financial Activities sector decreased by 100 jobs, after decreasing by 500 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 27,300 jobs, jobs were the same from a year ago.

Professional and Business Services sector decreased by 500 jobs, after a decrease of 1,900 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 173,000 jobs, jobs increased by 1,700 or .99 percent from a year ago.

Educational and Health Services sector increased by 3,300 jobs, after decreasing by 2,600 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 125,200 jobs, jobs increased by 2,500 or 2.04 percent from a year ago.

Leisure and Hospitality sector increased by 600 jobs, after a decrease of 2,300 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 71,700 jobs, jobs increased by 12,400 or 20.91 percent from a year ago.

Other Services sector decreased by 100 jobs, after a decrease of 400 jobs in the prior month. With employment at 67,900 jobs, jobs increased by 1,300 or 1.95 percent from a year ago.

Labor Force Overview

The number of employed District residents decreased 300 over the month to 371,500. The civilian labor force increased by 500 to 389,700.

One year ago, total employment was 364,000 and the civilian labor force was 385,700.

The number of unemployed was 21,700, and the unemployment rate was 5.6 percent.

NOTES: The February 2023 final and March 2023 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Friday April 21, 2023. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information are available HERE.

Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined using two different monthly surveys.

Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).

Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).

Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.

Data reflects 2022 annual benchmark revisions.

Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.