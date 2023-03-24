District of Columbia Reports 4.7 Unemployment Rate in February

There were 1,916 press releases posted in the last 24 hours and 394,387 in the last 365 days.
(Washington, DC) – The District of Columbia’s Department of Employment Services reported today that the seasonally adjusted preliminary unemployment rate was 4.7 percent in February 2023; this was an increase of 0.2 percentage points from the revised January 2023 rate of 4.5 percent.
“Our top priority is ensuring Washingtonians have access to resources and tools to help them secure sustainable work and achieve economic stability,” said DOES Director Dr. Unique Morris-Hughes. The District’s preliminary February job estimates show an increase of 2,700 jobs, for a total of 764,900 jobs in the District. The private sector increased by 3,000 jobs. The public sector decreased by 300 jobs. The numbers are drawn from the United States Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) through its monthly survey of the District of Columbia’s employers.
The number of employed District residents decreased by 300 from 371,800 in January 2023 to 371,500 in February 2023. The civilian labor force for the District increased by 500 from 389,200 in January 2023 to 389,700 in February 2023. The labor force participation rate was unchanged from 70.5 percent in January 2023 to 70.5 percent in February 2023.
Employment Overview
Labor Force Overview
The number of unemployed was 21,700, and the unemployment rate was 5.6 percent.
NOTES: The February 2023 final and March 2023 preliminary unemployment rates, will be released on Friday April 21, 2023. Historical jobs and labor force estimates for the District of Columbia and detailed labor market information are available HERE.
Technical Notes: Estimates of industry employment and unemployment levels are determined using two different monthly surveys.
Industry employment data is derived from the Current Employment Statistics (CES) survey, a monthly survey of business establishments conducted by the US Bureau of Labor Statistics (BLS) of the US Department of Labor, which provides estimates of employment, hours, and earnings data broken down by industry for the nation, all states, and most major metropolitan areas (often referred to as the “establishment” survey).
Resident employment and unemployment data are mainly derived from the District’s portion of the national Current Population Survey (CPS), a household survey conducted each month by the US Census Bureau under contract with BLS, which provides input to the Local Area Unemployment Statistics (LAUS) program (often referred to as the “household” survey).
Both industry and household estimates are revised each month based on additional information from updated survey reports compiled by BLS. In addition, these estimates are benchmarked (revised) annually based on actual counts from the District’s Unemployment Compensation Law administrative records and other data.
Data reflects 2022 annual benchmark revisions.
Industry employment data is not seasonally adjusted.