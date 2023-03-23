East Hartford grad, URI alumnus named new schools superintendent, first person of color to fill that role

EAST HARTFORD — A town native who now heads public schools in New Bedford, Mass., has been named East Hartford's new school superintendent, officials announced Thursday.

Thomas Anderson, 52, who graduated from East Hartford High School and had his first teaching job at the school in 1996-97, is to start his new job directing education for 6,400 East Hartford students on July 1. Current Superintendent Nathan Quesnel is leaving at the end of the school year to take a job as head of Norwich Free Academy in Norwich.

Anderson's annual salary will be $230,000; Quesnel’s current salary is $214,702, district spokesperson Laura Roberts said.

East Hartford is among the lowest performing school systems in the state and has been eligible for additional state funding. Anderson said in an interview Thursday that New Bedford is a similar district and he is coming home "with eyes wide open."

“I am excited to be returning to the East Hartford schools in my hometown and where I started my teaching career 26 years ago," the married father of three children said. "I have a clear understanding of the East Hartford Public Schools’ commitment to academic excellence with a lens on equity and supporting the whole student. I am dedicated to the mission of educating all students.”

School board Chairperson Tyron Harris said in a prepared statement that the board listened to stakeholders and focus groups and considered results of an online survey about the qualities people wanted in the new superintendent.

“We spread the net wide in our search for candidates and were grateful to have great, diverse pool of candidates to choose from," Harris said. "Mr. Anderson brings an enormous wealth of experience and a deep knowledge of and family ties in East Hartford. We are confident he is the right leader to take the helm from Nate Quesnel and that he will continue our tradition of pursuit of excellence for the students and families of East Hartford.”

Harris could not be reached later Thursday to answer why Anderson is being paid significantly more than Quesnel.

Anderson, whose divorced parents, Mary and Billy, still live in East Hartford, has led New Bedford schools, which serve about 13,000 students, since 2018. Before that he was the superintendent of the smaller (3,100 students) Randolph, Mass., district, according to a news release. Before moving to Massachusetts, he was assistant superintendent of the Washington, D.C., public school district (46,000 students) from 2011 to 2014. He also served as principal of schools in Maryland's Montgomery County and Prince George’s County and spent a year as executive director and founding principal of the Larry Hawkins Charter School in Chicago.

“We are excited to welcome Mr. Anderson to the team and back to East Hartford,” Mayor Mike Walsh said. “We wish him the best of luck in this new chapter of his career.”

Asked how many people applied for the job and the number of candidates considered, Roberts said CABE Search Services, which guided the school board, was not releasing any details about the candidate pool.

Anderson had been a finalist for superintendent of Newton, Mass., schools, but the other candidate was chosen instead, the South Coast Today newspaper reported on Feb. 17. Anderson said Thursday that his applications for the East Hartford and Newton jobs coincided. He now lives in Framingham, Mass., and his wife works in Cambridge, Anderson said. He said they have not decided whether to move to Connecticut.

Anderson also holds a post-graduate high school diploma from Phillips Academy in Andover, Mass. He received his bachelor’s degree from the University of Rhode Island and a master’s degree from Howard University in Washington, D.C.