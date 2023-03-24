Temporary closure of northbound Iowa 25 at the I-80 interchange (exit 86) in Guthrie County to begin Monday, April 3

Posted on: March 24, 2023

CRESTON, Iowa – March 24, 2023 – If you are driving on Iowa 25 near the interchange with Interstate 80 in coming weeks you may notice some construction work taking place north of I-80.

Beginning at 7 a.m. on Monday, April 3, weather permitting, construction crews will begin removing and replacing the pavement on Iowa 25 north of I-80. This work will require directing traffic around the work zone with a marked detour route using I-80 and Guthrie County Road F-65/While Pole Road (see map).

Help keep everyone on the road safer. Drive with caution, obey the posted speed limit and other signs in the work area, and be aware that traffic fines for moving violations are at least double in work zones. As in all work zones, you should stay alert, allow ample space between vehicles, and wear seat belts.

The latest traveler information is available anytime through our 511 system. Visit 511ia.org; call 511 (within Iowa) or 800-288-1047 (nationwide); stay connected with 511 on Facebook or Twitter (find links at https://iowadot.gov/511/511-social-media-sites); or download the free app to your mobile device.

It’s easy to subscribe to Your 511 and sign up to receive email/text alerts. Visit https://new.511ia.org/#login to sign up. For instructions and help with this feature, visit https://www.511ia.org/help/section/how-to-create-and-manage-a-511-account.html.

Contact: Brian Smith, Creston construction office, at (641) 782-4310 or brian.smith@iowadot.us