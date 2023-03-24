EMU Faculty of Health Sciences, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department Academic Staff Member Releases a Message on the Occasion of 21 March World Down Syndrome Day

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Faculty of Health Sciences, Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation Department Academic Staff member Assoc. Prof. Dr. Zehra Güçhan Topcu released a message on 21 March World Down Syndrome Day. Assoc. Prof. Dr. Topcu’s message reads as follows:

“The Importance of Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation in Down Syndrome”

“Down syndrome (DS) is a genetic difference caused by the presence of an extra chromosome in the 21st pair of 23 chromosome pairs. Accordingly, the individual is born with 47 chromosomes, not 46 chromosomes. It should be noted that this is not a disease, does not show a progressive condition and does not cause death. Although the causes are not yet discovered, factors such as advanced maternal age and a history of DS in the previous child increase the incidence. Studies do not provide definitive results regarding pre-pregnancy smoking, drug use, or vitamin deficiency. DS is generally observed in newborns between 1/700-1/1000. However, there is no research on its prevalence in the TRNC. As the screening methods in pregnancy develop, its frequency decreases, but it should not be forgotten that pregnancy can be continued for reasons pertaining to culture, belief, and so forth.

The more awareness is raised about children with DS, the more they are supported to participate in life. The higher their participation, the higher their quality of life. The most basic goal for people with DS is to reintegrate them into society.”

What are the Common Findings and Symptoms in Individuals with Down Syndrome?”

“A variety of functional and structural differences and/or disorders are observed in individuals with DS. Individuals with DS have special characteristics such as a single line on the palm, a large space between the first and second toes, small feet and hands, small mouth and nasal cavities, flattened nose, and facial features such as slanted eyes.

All individuals with DS have low muscular tonus, resulting in soft bodies, muscle weakness, hypermobility of joints, and loose connective tissue. All of these can be associated with delays in movement development, balance and coordination disorders. In addition, many individuals with DS also have disorders such as mild to moderate obesity and mental retardation. Also, heart problems, hearing and vision problems, thyroid disorders, respiratory problems, stomach and intestinal diseases can also be seen in individuals with DS. It should be noted that while some individuals with DS do not have any of these medical problems, some may have a few or a large proportion of them.”

Why Physiotherapy and Rehabilitation?”

“The needs of children with Down Syndrome are not different from the needs of other children. They want to explore their environment, play, learn, and laugh. While doing these, the support of health professionals such as physiotherapists, special education teachers and occupational therapists is needed in order to meet the expectations of their age and spend time with their peers. The earlier the person with DS and the physiotherapist meet, the greater the success. Accordingly, early intervention from infancy is very important. Especially when the consequences of low muscular tonus are considered, baby massage, which physiotherapists will conduct and teach the family from infancy, gains even more importance. In addition, methods that support movement development are an important part of early intervention. Physiotherapists have important roles in four main areas for DS: accelerating gross motor development, improving hand skills, preventing/eliminating balance and coordination problems and increasing respiratory performance. For this purpose, first of all, existing problems are determined by conducting a detailed evaluation, the expectations of the family and individuals with DS are discussed, and the content of the physiotherapy and rehabilitation program is planned in accordance with these.”