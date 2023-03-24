Submit Release
EMU Department of Physics Provides Lab Training to GMTMK Students

Eastern Mediterranean University (EMU) Arts and Sciences Faculty, Department of Physics provided lab training to Famagusta Turkish Maarif College (GMTMK) 12GCE A and B class students on Thursday, 23 March 2023 at 09:00 at EMU Physics Department. Accompanied by GMTMK Physics teachers Sevim Sayan and Hürmüs Arıtaş, 28 high school final year students visited EMU Department of Physics where they were welcomed by EMU Arts and Sciences Faculty Dean Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan and, Physics and Chemistry Departments’ Head Prof. Dr. İzzet Sakallı. Following a briefing session on the university’s faculties and departments delivered by Prof. Dr. Mehmet Ali Özarslan and Prof. Dr. Sakallı, Vice Head of the EMU Physics Department Prof. Dr. Seyedhabibollah Mazharimousavi, Physics Department academic staff members and research assistants performed various experiments during the lab training session.

Within the scope of the training, GMTMK students got the change to observe experiments such as “Characteristic X-ray of CU Atom”, “Ideal Gas Law”, “Half Life of CS Atom”, “Electron Spin Resonance”, Young Slits” and “Michelson Interferometer”. Following a very productive training session, students had lunch at EMU Table D’hote Restaurant.

