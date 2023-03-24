Food Industry Announces Significant Progress Toward Achieving Hunger and Nutrition Goals

In conjunction with today's "White House Challenge to End Hunger and Build Healthy Communities Kickoff" event, FMI – The Food Industry Association is pleased to highlight the industry's commitments and efforts underway in addressing hunger and improving nutrition and health spurred by the White House Conference on Hunger, Nutrition and Health convened in September 2022.

As part of the pledges and announcements made surrounding the White House Conference and the National Strategy, FMI's members committed to achieving ambitious goals that address food and nutrition insecurity as well as support the health and well-being of American shoppers, including donating at least two billion meals in 2023 to food banks and other non-profits that feed people in under-resourced areas and sharing evidence-based messages and educational tools that align with the Dietary Guidelines for Americans (DGAs) to reach at least 100 million consumers in 2023.

Nearly six months after the White House Conference, FMI members have expanded their food donation efforts and health and well-being programs. These efforts include increased donations both in food and financial contributions to the Feeding America network of food banks, holiday charity events, local food drives, mobile food pantries, hosting hunger summits to share best practices in supporting hunger relief, and launching health and wellness platforms as part of their digital experience for shoppers.

FMI President and CEO Leslie G. Sarasin, who was invited to participate in-person in today's White House event, stated, "The food industry has a critical role to play in addressing hunger and helping to improve the nutrition and health of all Americans. Grocery stores serve as accessible, convenient, community-based destinations for feeding assistance, preventive care, nutrition guidance, and nourishing, practical meal solutions. I'm proud of the work our members are doing to support the goals of the White House Conference as well as meet and exceed our own industry's goals for combatting hunger and improving the health of our fellow Americans. We look forward to continuing to work with the White House, members of Congress, our industry partners and other stakeholders to ensure all Americans have access to healthy, nourishing foods."

