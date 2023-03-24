Softchoice Ranks on The Globe and Mail's Fourth Annual Women Lead Here Benchmark of Executive Gender Diversity

Softchoice has been included in the 2023 edition of Women Lead Here, an annual benchmark published by the Globe and Mail's Report on Business magazine, recognizing Canadian businesses with the greatest gender diversity in executive leadership.

Softchoice, one of only 90 companies earning this accolade, ranked on this list based on the percentage of women in the top three tiers of leadership.

"We are thrilled to be included in the 2023 Women Lead Here ranking," said Karen Scott, Senior Vice President, People & Culture, Softchoice. "We believe that having diversity across our organization, particularly in leadership, offers a breadth and depth of perspectives that enables our people, customers and organization to succeed."

"Recognizing businesses that are successfully tackling issues around executive gender parity is a crucial step in moving the dial," said Dawn Calleja, editor of Report on Business magazine. "While more work is needed across the board, the companies highlighted in this list are examples to others in corporate Canada looking to move toward gender parity and, ultimately, build better businesses."

"In making senior management appointments, we consider the level of representation of women and other diverse candidates, among other factors," said Andrew Caprara, President & Chief Operating Officer, Softchoice. "I am deeply committed to making change so that current and future generations of women have an equal opportunity to succeed in the careers of their choice."

"Our mission within our Leading Women employee resource group is to grow, support, and develop the women of Softchoice," said Rebecca Martinez, Senior Director, Enterprise Account Management and co-chair of Softchoice's Leading Women employee resource group. "We're proud to lead the way in advancing women within our organization and are excited to continue our journey, focusing on new opportunities and programs."

The 2023 Women Lead Here list is published in the April issue of Report on Business magazine, distributed with The Globe and Mail on Saturday, March 25th and online today at https://tgam.ca/3K4XzJK

About The Globe and Mail

The Globe and Mail is Canada's foremost news media company, leading the national discussion and causing policy change through brave and independent journalism since 1844. With our award-winning coverage of business, politics and national affairs, The Globe and Mail newspaper reaches 6.1 million readers every week in our print or digital formats, and Report on Business magazine reaches 2.5 million readers in print and digital every issue. Our investment in innovative data science means that as the world continues to change, so does The Globe. The Globe and Mail is owned by Woodbridge, the investment arm of the Thomson family.

About Softchoice

Softchoice SFTC is a software-focused IT solutions provider that equips organizations to be agile and innovative, and for their people to be engaged, connected and creative at work. That means moving them to the cloud, helping them build the workplace of tomorrow, and enabling them to make smarter decisions about their technology portfolio. For more information, please visit www.softchoice.com.

Forward-looking statements

This news release may contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, which reflects Softchoice's current expectations regarding future events. Forward-looking information is based on a number of assumptions and is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the Company's control. Actual results could differ materially from those projected herein. Unless otherwise noted or the context otherwise indicates, the forward-looking information contained in this news release is provided as of the date of this news release and Softchoice does not undertake any obligation to update such forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as expressly required under applicable securities laws.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20230324005266/en/