Nigeria Telecommunications Market Report 2022 Featuring Major Players - MTN, Globacom, Airtel, 9mobile, 21st Century, IHS Towers, Inq.Digital, ipNX and MainOne Cable Company

This report focuses on Nigerian mobile and fixed telephony, internet and broadband, and the infrastructure that supports them. It includes information on the state and size of the sector, trends, regulations and government initiatives and developments.

There are profiles of 23 companies including the major players, MTN, Globacom, Airtel and 9mobile and other notable players such as 21st Century, IHS Towers, Inq.Digital, ipNX and MainOne Cable Company.

The telecommunications sector in Nigeria has the capacity to drive the transformation agenda of the Nigerian government towards a digital economy by 2025. Nigeria had a population of over 200 million people and had over 195 million subscribers in 2021.

The telecoms sector in Nigeria is growing due to a rising urban population and the increasing adoption of smartphones, services and apps. Four big mobile operators, MTN, Airtel, Globacom (GLO) and 9mobile, dominate the sector and continue to post revenue growth, while local internet service providers haven't recovered from the pandemic.

Despite the growth of the industry, increasing cost pressures driven by high energy costs, rising inflation, local currency depreciation and scarcity of foreign currency remain a challenge for operators in the sector.

Smartphones

About 63 million phone devices are sold in Nigeria each year and nearly 90% of smartphones sales in 2021 cost less than US$200. There is no device manufacture in Nigeria and manufacturers from Asia dominate the Nigerian mobile market.

China's Transsion brands Infinix, itel and Tecno, Samsung and Xiaomi have significant market shares. Mobile phones are the main platform for voice and data connectivity with the majority of Nigerians accessing the internet through mobile phones.

Key Trends

Growth is being driven by expansion of the 4G network and rollout of 5G and the growing need for mobile base stations and cell towers to support these networks. Expansion of connectivity is driving increased investment.

The growth of e-services and cloud computing is fuelling demand for data services. There is growing interest in fibre following increased bandwidth capacity and mobile financial services are gaining widespread use and acceptance.

