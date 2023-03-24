Attorney Dean R. Fuchs Receives Pro Bono Partnership Service Award

Dean R. Fuchs, a partner at the law firm of Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss, LLP, recently received the 2022 Volunteer of the Year Award from the Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta for his work on behalf of community nonprofits.

ATLANTA, March 24, 2023 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Attorney Dean R. Fuchs was recently honored by the Pro Bono Partnership of Atlanta (PBPA) as one of its six Volunteers of the Year for 2022. The PBPA provides free legal services to community-based nonprofits that operate programs benefitting low-income or disadvantaged individuals. An important part of that work is matching eligible organizations with volunteer attorneys from leading law firms who have specialized knowledge and experience. Since its founding, PBPA has aided over 1,000 nonprofits via the efforts of more than 4,300 attorneys.

Over the past 29 years, Fuchs has earned a reputation as an accomplished litigator, arbitrator, and effective mediator. His practice focuses largely on employment law matters, including sophisticated wage and hour law, discrimination and hostile work environment claims, and non-competition, severance, and trade secret cases. Fuchs is also known for handling complex cases in the ever-changing area of employee misclassification and off-the-clock litigation.

Fuchs believes that giving back to the community with pro bono work is an important part of being a good attorney and that PBRA is the perfect organization through which to accomplish that task. "While it's always nice to be recognized as a volunteer, I'm certain I have gotten much more out of my work with the Pro Bono Partnership than they have from me," said Fuchs. "I look forward to continuing my small role in helping exceptional nonprofits that are dedicated to assisting valuable members of our community to achieve their personal and professional goals."

Based in Atlanta, Georgia, Schulten Ward Turner & Weiss, LLP brings a powerful combination of experience and commitment to its clients and their goals. With 16 attorneys, the firm routinely handles the most complex transactional and litigation matters with exceptional levels of personal attention and client service.

