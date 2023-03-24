Divorce and Family Law Attorney Michael Goodson Partners with ASG Legal

Fort Walton Beach, March 24, 2023 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fort Walton Beach, Florida -

ASG Legal, a law firm in Fort Walton Beach FL, is pleased to announce that divorce and family lawyer, Michael Goodson, has partnered with the firm. Michael handles various marital and family law matters, such as high net worth divorces, contested and uncontested divorces, child custody issues, paternity cases, domestic violence injunctions, and child support issues. He is also certified as a Family Law Mediator by the Florida Supreme Court.

Michael Goodson is a native of Florida, having grown up in Orlando. He earned his law degree from the Frederic G. Levin College of Law at the University of Florida. As a law student, he was President of the Family Law Society, and he won Book Awards in Trial Practice and in Interviewing, Counseling, and Negotiations. In addition to this Juris Doctor degree, he has also earned certificates in Family Law and in Criminal Law. He was previously a prosecutor with the State Attorney's Office in Panama City where he prosecuted a variety of criminal cases. Currently, he is focused on marital and family law.

Tim Shaw from ASG Legal says, "We are happy and excited to welcome Michael Goodson. With his expertise in divorce and family law, we expect him to further boost our services in these particular areas of practice." The team also stated that if you wish to know more about their firm, they encourage you to view the company Facebook page.

Formed in 2005, ASG Legal is a law firm that offers a comprehensive range of legal services in the Florida Panhandle area. Their transaction expertise includes real estate, estate planning, tax, governmental, banking, regulatory, business, corporate, and administrative law. The transaction side of the firm is complemented by an extensive, full range and experienced civil, probate, criminal, and administrative trial and litigation practice. The firm combines more than two centuries of collective legal experience that encompasses a wide range of practice areas with unmatched insight into the legal, political, and social environment of Northwest Florida.

Michael says, "In divorce and family law, often clients want to know if they have any options in their divorce or simply want to understand the divorce procedure. At ASG Legal, we have the experience and knowledge to explain these matters properly and patiently to our clients and guide them through this difficult and complex process. There are no cases too large or too small for our law firm. ASG's lawyers have represented clients in some of the most complex divorce cases in Okaloosa, Walton, and Santa Rosa Counties. We also represent persons who have modest incomes and assets. Whether you simply want a consultation or need a lawyer to represent you in a contested case, the attorneys at ASG Legal would appreciate the opportunity to meet with you to discuss your case and rights."

Those who are interested in the legal services provided by ASG Legal, can visit their website or contact them by phone. Their offices are located at 909 Mar Walt Dr # 1014, Fort Walton Beach, FL 32547.

