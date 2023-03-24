The Wine Group Announces National Alignment with Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits, Strengthening its Position for Strategic Portfolio Growth

The Wine Group (TWG) – one of the world's foremost producers of award-winning wines – and Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits (Southern Glazer's) – the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol – today announced that they have expanded their relationship to form a national strategic alignment. The new agreement includes a portfolio expansion in the open markets of the District of Columbia, Florida, Indiana, Louisiana, Maryland, Oklahoma, South Carolina, and Texas, as well as the brokerage markets of Maine, Mississippi, and New Hampshire. The Wine Group will begin the transition of its portfolio to these markets beginning April 1, with Southern Glazer's exclusive responsibility taking effect May 1.

Through this national alignment, The Wine Group will benefit from Southern Glazer's vast route-to-market efficiencies, unmatched National Accounts capabilities and reach, dynamic centers of excellence, industry-leading Proof® eCommerce platform, and deep data insights for wine and spirits.

"As The Wine Group's portfolio continues to grow, our national alignment with Southern Glazer's will not only provide us greater efficiencies to drive strong brand performance and consumer acquisition across our expanded market footprint, but will enable us to serve all our customers more efficiently," said John Sutton, Chief Executive Officer, The Wine Group. "Our long and trusted relationship with Southern Glazer's provides us great confidence in executing the next stage of our portfolio development strategy in the years to come."

"We look forward to building upon our decades-long relationship with The Wine Group," said Wayne E. Chaplin, Chief Executive Officer, Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits. "We are also honored that they chose us as the best partner to help them execute and optimize their consumer-focused portfolio expansions and long-term commercial growth strategy."

About Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits

Southern Glazer's Wine & Spirits is the world's preeminent distributor of beverage alcohol, and proud to be a multi-generational, family-owned company. The Company has operations in 44 U.S. states, the District of Columbia, and Canada. In 2022, Southern Glazer's was listed as one of Forbes Best Employers for Diversity. In 2021, Southern Glazer's was selected as a U.S. Best Managed Company by Deloitte Private and The Wall Street Journal, as well as named by Newsweek as a Top 100 Most Loved Workplace. Southern Glazer's urges all retail customers and adult consumers to market, sell, serve, and enjoy its products responsibly. For more information visit www.southernglazers.com. Follow us on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram @sgwinespirits.

About The Wine Group

An industry leader, The Wine Group (TWG) is one of the world's foremost producers of award-winning wines across more than 60 wine brands and many winery facilities in California, New York, and Australia. Headquartered in Livermore, California, TWG is an industry innovator when it comes to developing, marketing, and selling wine brands beloved by consumers around the world, including Cupcake, Franzia, Benziger, Imagery, Tribute, 7 Deadly, Cooper & Thief, The Dreaming Tree, Charles Smith Wines, and more. The Wine Group believes in producing wine using sustainable and earth-friendly practices to foster healthy land and agriculture for generations to come. The company demonstrates environmental stewardship through its commitment to clean energy and by ensuring that all its vineyards are certified sustainable or biodynamic. To learn more, please visit: www.thewinegroup.com

